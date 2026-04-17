Quick question — are you trading manually or using EAs?
Scalping

Quick question — are you trading manually or using EAs?

17 April 2026, 17:55
Qiyas Baghirov
Qiyas Baghirov
0
162
Hi

Quick question — are you trading manually or using EAs?

I used to trade manually, but I kept missing good entries and closing trades emotionally. After switching to EAs, execution became much more consistent.

Right now I’m working with a few systems that are performing well in testing (especially for Gold):

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/173132
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166433/comments
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/167093

Not saying “just buy it” — but definitely worth testing on demo and seeing how automation changes your results.

If you’re interested, I can share what settings worked best for me.
TrendLines Pro EA – Session-Based Gold Breakout Scalper TrendLines Pro EA is a high-performance algorithmic trading system specifically engineered

#LiquiditySweep Pro v1.2 – Institutional Stop-Loss Hunting Strategy (XAUUSD)