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Hi
Quick question — are you trading manually or using EAs?
I used to trade manually, but I kept missing good entries and closing trades emotionally. After switching to EAs, execution became much more consistent.
Right now I’m working with a few systems that are performing well in testing (especially for Gold):
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/173132
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166433/comments
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/167093
Not saying “just buy it” — but definitely worth testing on demo and seeing how automation changes your results.
If you’re interested, I can share what settings worked best for me.
Quick question — are you trading manually or using EAs?
I used to trade manually, but I kept missing good entries and closing trades emotionally. After switching to EAs, execution became much more consistent.
Right now I’m working with a few systems that are performing well in testing (especially for Gold):
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/173132
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166433/comments
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/167093
Not saying “just buy it” — but definitely worth testing on demo and seeing how automation changes your results.
If you’re interested, I can share what settings worked best for me.
TrendLines Pro EA – Session-Based Gold Breakout Scalper TrendLines Pro EA is a high-performance algorithmic trading system specifically engineered