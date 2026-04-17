Quick question — are you trading manually or using EAs?

HiQuick question — are you trading manually or using EAs?I used to trade manually, but I kept missing good entries and closing trades emotionally. After switching to EAs, execution became much more consistent.Right now I’m working with a few systems that are performing well in testing (especially for Gold):Not saying “just buy it” — but definitely worth testing on demo and seeing how automation changes your results.If you’re interested, I can share what settings worked best for me.