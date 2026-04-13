Apex Drawdown Zero EA — $1,000 Live Withdrawal Proof (No Hype, Real Results)

🚀 Introduction

After months of development, optimization, and real-market testing, I’m sharing a verified milestone using my Apex Drawdown Zero EA.

This is not a demo, not a backtest, and not marketing hype.

👉 This is a real $1,000 withdrawal from a live trading account.

📊 Verified Performance

The system has been running under strict risk management with a focus on consistency over hype.

🔗 MyFxBook Verified Results:



Key Highlights:

✅ Real account (not demo)

✅ Consistent growth over time

✅ Controlled drawdown

✅ No martingale

✅ No grid strategies

💡 Strategy Overview

Apex Drawdown Zero is built around a session-based breakout strategy, optimized through thousands of backtests and live refinements.

Core Features:

Smart breakout entries (session logic)

Spread & time filters

News filtering

End-of-day position management

Kelly Criterion-based risk control

Dynamic lot sizing

The goal is simple:

Grow the account steadily while protecting capital first.

📈 Risk Management Approach

Unlike most EAs that chase aggressive gains, this system is designed to survive long-term.

Risk Structure:

1–2% risk per trade

Focus on low drawdown environments

Avoid overtrading

Adaptable to prop firm rules

💬 Important:

The system is capable of higher returns, but I recommend conservative settings—especially for funded accounts.

💸 The $1,000 Withdrawal

This withdrawal is a result of:

Disciplined execution

Stable strategy logic

Proper risk management

No tricks. No manipulation.

👉 Just consistent performance over time.

⚠️ Honest Disclaimer

Forex trading involves significant risk.

No EA can guarantee profits

Market conditions change

Always test on demo before going live

This EA is a tool, not a “get rich quick” system.

🛠️ Who This Is For

This system is ideal for:

Traders looking for automation with control

Prop firm traders (FTMO-style challenges)

Users who value low drawdown over hype profits

Traders willing to follow structured risk management

🔄 Development & Updates

The EA is actively maintained with:

Monthly updates

Strategy improvements

New pair testing (e.g., GBPJPY)

Continuous optimization based on live data

🛒 Access & Pricing

🌐 Website: https://grizzlytrading.online/

📦 MQL5: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mbedzimz1/seller

☕ Ko-fi:

All Links:

WhatsApp: wa.me/27601542672 Email: ftmotraderproea@gmail.com

💰 Crypto payments available (BTC, ETH, USDT, USDC)

👉 Up to 30% discount via crypto

🤝 Final Thoughts

The focus has never been on hype.

It’s about building something that:

Works in real conditions

Survives long-term

Delivers consistent results

This $1,000 withdrawal is just one step in that direction.