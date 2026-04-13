Apex Drawdown Zero EA — $1,000 Live Withdrawal Proof (No Hype, Real Results)
My Trading

Apex Drawdown Zero EA — $1,000 Live Withdrawal Proof (No Hype, Real Results)

13 April 2026, 22:59
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
0
377

🚀 Introduction

After months of development, optimization, and real-market testing, I’m sharing a verified milestone using my Apex Drawdown Zero EA.

This is not a demo, not a backtest, and not marketing hype.

👉 This is a real $1,000 withdrawal from a live trading account.

📊 Verified Performance

The system has been running under strict risk management with a focus on consistency over hype.

🔗 MyFxBook Verified Results:

Key Highlights:

  • ✅ Real account (not demo)
  • ✅ Consistent growth over time
  • ✅ Controlled drawdown
  • ✅ No martingale
  • ✅ No grid strategies

💡 Strategy Overview

Apex Drawdown Zero is built around a session-based breakout strategy, optimized through thousands of backtests and live refinements.

Core Features:

  • Smart breakout entries (session logic)
  • Spread & time filters
  • News filtering
  • End-of-day position management
  • Kelly Criterion-based risk control
  • Dynamic lot sizing

The goal is simple:

Grow the account steadily while protecting capital first.

📈 Risk Management Approach

Unlike most EAs that chase aggressive gains, this system is designed to survive long-term.

Risk Structure:

  • 1–2% risk per trade
  • Focus on low drawdown environments
  • Avoid overtrading
  • Adaptable to prop firm rules

💬 Important:

The system is capable of higher returns, but I recommend conservative settings—especially for funded accounts.

💸 The $1,000 Withdrawal

This withdrawal is a result of:

  • Disciplined execution
  • Stable strategy logic
  • Proper risk management

No tricks. No manipulation.

👉 Just consistent performance over time.

⚠️ Honest Disclaimer

Forex trading involves significant risk.

  • No EA can guarantee profits
  • Market conditions change
  • Always test on demo before going live

This EA is a tool, not a “get rich quick” system.

🛠️ Who This Is For

This system is ideal for:

  • Traders looking for automation with control
  • Prop firm traders (FTMO-style challenges)
  • Users who value low drawdown over hype profits
  • Traders willing to follow structured risk management

🔄 Development & Updates

The EA is actively maintained with:

  • Monthly updates
  • Strategy improvements
  • New pair testing (e.g., GBPJPY)
  • Continuous optimization based on live data

🛒 Access & Pricing

🌐 Website: https://grizzlytrading.online/
📦 MQL5: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mbedzimz1/seller
☕ Ko-fi:

All Links: https://linktr.ee/mcplabsforex WhatsApp: wa.me/27601542672 Email: ftmotraderproea@gmail.com

💰 Crypto payments available (BTC, ETH, USDT, USDC)

👉 Up to 30% discount via crypto

🤝 Final Thoughts

The focus has never been on hype.

It’s about building something that:

  • Works in real conditions
  • Survives long-term
  • Delivers consistent results

This $1,000 withdrawal is just one step in that direction.


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