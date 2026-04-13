Apex Drawdown Zero EA — $1,000 Live Withdrawal Proof (No Hype, Real Results)

🚀 Introduction
After months of development, optimization, and real-market testing, I’m sharing a verified milestone using my Apex Drawdown Zero EA.
This is not a demo, not a backtest, and not marketing hype.
👉 This is a real $1,000 withdrawal from a live trading account.
📊 Verified Performance
The system has been running under strict risk management with a focus on consistency over hype.
Key Highlights:
- ✅ Real account (not demo)
- ✅ Consistent growth over time
- ✅ Controlled drawdown
- ✅ No martingale
- ✅ No grid strategies
💡 Strategy Overview
Apex Drawdown Zero is built around a session-based breakout strategy, optimized through thousands of backtests and live refinements.
Core Features:
- Smart breakout entries (session logic)
- Spread & time filters
- News filtering
- End-of-day position management
- Kelly Criterion-based risk control
- Dynamic lot sizing
The goal is simple:
Grow the account steadily while protecting capital first.
📈 Risk Management Approach
Unlike most EAs that chase aggressive gains, this system is designed to survive long-term.
Risk Structure:
- 1–2% risk per trade
- Focus on low drawdown environments
- Avoid overtrading
- Adaptable to prop firm rules
💬 Important:
The system is capable of higher returns, but I recommend conservative settings—especially for funded accounts.
💸 The $1,000 Withdrawal
This withdrawal is a result of:
- Disciplined execution
- Stable strategy logic
- Proper risk management
No tricks. No manipulation.
👉 Just consistent performance over time.
⚠️ Honest Disclaimer
Forex trading involves significant risk.
- No EA can guarantee profits
- Market conditions change
- Always test on demo before going live
This EA is a tool, not a “get rich quick” system.
🛠️ Who This Is For
This system is ideal for:
- Traders looking for automation with control
- Prop firm traders (FTMO-style challenges)
- Users who value low drawdown over hype profits
- Traders willing to follow structured risk management
🔄 Development & Updates
The EA is actively maintained with:
- Monthly updates
- Strategy improvements
- New pair testing (e.g., GBPJPY)
- Continuous optimization based on live data
🛒 Access & Pricing
🌐 Website: https://grizzlytrading.online/
📦 MQL5: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mbedzimz1/seller
☕ Ko-fi:
💰 Crypto payments available (BTC, ETH, USDT, USDC)
👉 Up to 30% discount via crypto
🤝 Final Thoughts
The focus has never been on hype.
It’s about building something that:
- Works in real conditions
- Survives long-term
- Delivers consistent results
This $1,000 withdrawal is just one step in that direction.