🚀 SuperScalp Pro v6.4 – Interactive Control Panel (New Feature)

SuperScalp Pro v6.4 introduces a powerful upgrade designed to enhance real-time control, strategy flexibility, and execution efficiency.

⚙️ Interactive Control Panel – On-Chart Strategy Control

The new Interactive Control Panel allows traders to manage and toggle filters and system functions directly on the chart in real time.

👉 No need to interrupt your workflow

👉 No need to reopen input settings

👉 Instant response to market conditions





📊 Optimize Strategy Based on Performance Data

With built-in performance statistics (5000+ candles), you can now:

Analyze win rate and trade distribution

Adjust filters instantly based on results

Validate configurations in real time

💡 Transform your workflow into a data-driven process:

Analyze → Adjust → Execute

🧠 Smarter Trading, Faster Decisions

Adapt strategy to different symbols and timeframes

Reduce weak signals by controlling filter combinations

Improve execution speed during scalping conditions

📌 Important Note

The Control Panel works on the active chart with live signals.

Please ensure the chart is running and receiving data for proper updates.

🎯 Why This Matters

This upgrade transforms SuperScalp Pro from a static indicator into a dynamic trading system, giving traders more control, faster reaction time, and better alignment with real market behavior.

👉 Watch the video in the product description to see how the Interactive Control Panel works in real trading conditions.

🔥 Continuous improvement. Smarter tools. Better trading performance.



