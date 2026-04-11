Introducing Trade Assistant Pro SMC + Price Action MT4 & MT5

Professional semi-automated and fully-automated trade management EA. Manual, Price, DateTime and Auto execution modes. 26 built-in SMC/ICT auto strategies. Full SMC/ICT indicator, 27-pattern price action detector, risk manager, lock system, hedge engine and position manager — all in one EA.

Trade Asssistant Pro - SMC + Price Action MT4 VERSION | MT5 VERSION

In today’s fast-moving markets, consistency, structure, and execution discipline are what separate profitable traders from the rest. Whether you trade using Smart Money Concepts (SMC/ICT), pure price action, or session-based strategies, one challenge remains constant — execution and trade management.





That’s exactly where Trade Assistant Pro — SMC + Price Action comes in.





This is not just another Expert Advior. It is a complete trade management and automation system built for both MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, designed to bridge the gap between strategy and execution.





What is Trade Assistant Pro?

Trade Assistant Pro is a professional-grade semi-automated and fully automated trading EA that integrates:

Smart Money Concepts (SMC/ICT)

Price Action pattern recognition

Advanced risk management

Execution automation

Hedge and recovery system

All of this is packaged into a single, powerful, and intuitive trading EA.









Four Flexible Execution Modes





One of the standout features of Trade Assistant Pro is its flexibility. You are not forced into automation — you control how the EA executes trades. 1. Manual Mode - Execute trades instantly using the on-screen panel with BUY/SELL buttons.

2. Price Trigger Mode - Set a price level — the EA executes automatically when price reaches it. Perfect for breakout or pullback entries.





3. DateTime Trigger Mode - Schedule trades in advance based on server time. Ideal for session-based strategies like London or New York open.





4. Auto Mode - Let the EA trade for you using 26 built-in SMC/ICT strategies, fully automated.









Built-in Smart Money Concepts (SMC/ICT) Engine





Trade Assistant Pro includes a complete SMC analysis system — no need for external indicators.





Key Features (across up to 3 timeframes):

Market Structure (HH, HL, LH, LL)

Break of Structure (BOS)

Change of Character (CHoCH)

Market Structure Shift (MSS)

Order Blocks (OB)

Fair Value Gaps (FVG)

Liquidity Sweeps

Equal Highs & Lows (EQH/EQL)

Displacement candles

Premium & Discount zones

All features are:

Individually toggleable

Multi-timeframe capable

Fully integrated into the EA logic

This allows you to trade with institutional-level market structure awareness.





27-Pattern Price Action Detector





For traders who rely on candlestick confirmation, the EA includes a fully automated price action recognition system.





It detects 27 patterns:

Bullish (11) - Hammer, Bullish Engulfing, Morning Star, Three White Soldiers, and more

Bearish (11) - Shooting Star, Bearish Engulfing, Evening Star, Three Black Crows, etc.

Neutral (5) - Doji variants, Spinning Tops





Each pattern is identified on closed candles, ensuring reliability and reducing noise.





🤖 26 Built-in Auto Trading Strategies





When running in Auto mode, the EA executes trades based on predefined strategy logic.





Strategy Categories:





Single Signal (SMC-based)

BOS, CHoCH, FVG Fill, OB Touch, Liquidity Sweep, MSS

Dual Confluence

OB + FVG

Sweep + FVG

BOS + OB

Price Action Confluence

PA + OB

PA + FVG

PA + BOS

Multi-Timeframe Strategies

MTF BOS

MTF Swing (bias filtered)

Triple confluence (TF3 + TF2 + TF1 alignment)

This gives traders institutional-grade confluence trading without manual chart analysis.





Advanced Risk & Position Management





Trade Assistant Pro is built around structured risk control, not just entries.





Lot Sizing Options:

Fixed lot

Risk % (Balance / Equity / Custom)





SL & TP Modes:

Fixed points

R-Multiple targets (TP1, TP2, TP3)

Position Management:

Breakeven automation

Trailing stop

Partial closes (TP1 & TP2)

Auto BE after TP1 hit

Every trade is managed with precision and consistency.





Built-in Lock System (Capital Protection)





A unique feature designed to protect your account:

Profit Lock

Equity Lock

Drawdown Lock

When triggered: ➡️ The EA stops opening new trades ➡️ Locks trading activity based on your rules





You can configure:





-Session-based locks, persistent locks until restart





Hedge Engine & Recovery System





For traders who use recovery or hedge logic:





Features:

Reverse hedge

Grid hedge system

Configurable step & multiplier

Max hedge levels

Combined profit target (close all positions in profit)

This provides controlled recovery without emotional decision-making.









Professional Trading Panel





The EA includes a fully interactive control panel:

Live account statistics

Position tracking (up to 5 trades)

Trigger status display

Lock & hedge status indicators

Strategy feedback badges

Additional features:

8 visual themes

Clean, modern interface

Strategy Tester Compatible





Unlike many EAs, Trade Assistant Pro is fully compatible with the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester, including:

Manual logic testing & tuning

Trigger modes

Full Auto strategies

This allows you to:





Backtest strategies, optimize configurations, validate performance before live trading









📘 Included: 56 Strategy Configuration Guide





You don’t just get the EA — you get a complete trading framework.





Included is a 56-strategy guide covering:





Session strategies

SMC/ICT setups

Price action systems

Confluence trading

Risk management models

Hedge recovery systems





Each strategy includes:





Exact input settings, execution logic, Practical notes









Who is This EA For?





Trade Assistant Pro is built for:

SMC / ICT traders

Price action traders

Scalpers and swing traders

Traders who want structured execution

Traders looking to automate strategies

Anyone tired of inconsistent trade management





⚠️ Important Risk Disclaimer





This EA is a powerful tool — but it is still trading. Always test on a demo account first.





Use proper risk management. No strategy guarantees profits. Markets are inherently risky.









Final Thoughts





Trade Assistant Pro — SMC + Price Action is not just an EA. It is: A trading assistant

A strategy executor

A risk manager

A structure enforcer

All in one system.





If you want to move from manual, inconsistent trading to structured, rule-based execution, this tool was built for you.

👉 Get Started





Ready to upgrade your trading workflow?





➡️ Test it on demo

➡️ Build your system

➡️ Trade with precision Trade Asssistant Pro - SMC + Price Action MT4 VERSION | MT5 VERSION







