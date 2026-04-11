Introducing Trade Assistant Pro SMC + Price Action MT4 & MT5

Professional semi-automated and fully-automated trade management EA. Manual, Price, DateTime and Auto execution modes. 26 built-in SMC/ICT auto strategies. Full SMC/ICT indicator, 27-pattern price action detector, risk manager, lock system, hedge engine and position manager — all in one EA.
Trade Asssistant Pro - SMC + Price Action MT4 VERSION | MT5 VERSION
In today’s fast-moving markets, consistency, structure, and execution discipline are what separate profitable traders from the rest. Whether you trade using Smart Money Concepts (SMC/ICT), pure price action, or session-based strategies, one challenge remains constant — execution and trade management.
What is Trade Assistant Pro?
- Smart Money Concepts (SMC/ICT)
- Price Action pattern recognition
- Advanced risk management
- Execution automation
- Hedge and recovery system
One of the standout features of Trade Assistant Pro is its flexibility. You are not forced into automation — you control how the EA executes trades.
1. Manual Mode - Execute trades instantly using the on-screen panel with BUY/SELL buttons.
- Market Structure (HH, HL, LH, LL)
- Break of Structure (BOS)
- Change of Character (CHoCH)
- Market Structure Shift (MSS)
- Order Blocks (OB)
- Fair Value Gaps (FVG)
- Liquidity Sweeps
- Equal Highs & Lows (EQH/EQL)
- Displacement candles
- Premium & Discount zones
- Individually toggleable
- Multi-timeframe capable
- Fully integrated into the EA logic
- Bullish (11) - Hammer, Bullish Engulfing, Morning Star, Three White Soldiers, and more
- Bearish (11) - Shooting Star, Bearish Engulfing, Evening Star, Three Black Crows, etc.
- Neutral (5) - Doji variants, Spinning Tops
- BOS, CHoCH, FVG Fill, OB Touch, Liquidity Sweep, MSS
- OB + FVG
- Sweep + FVG
- BOS + OB
- PA + OB
- PA + FVG
- PA + BOS
- MTF BOS
- MTF Swing (bias filtered)
- Triple confluence (TF3 + TF2 + TF1 alignment)
- Fixed lot
- Risk % (Balance / Equity / Custom)
- Fixed points
- R-Multiple targets (TP1, TP2, TP3)
- Breakeven automation
- Trailing stop
- Partial closes (TP1 & TP2)
- Auto BE after TP1 hit
- Profit Lock
- Equity Lock
- Drawdown Lock
- Reverse hedge
- Grid hedge system
- Configurable step & multiplier
- Max hedge levels
- Combined profit target (close all positions in profit)
- Live account statistics
- Position tracking (up to 5 trades)
- Trigger status display
- Lock & hedge status indicators
- Strategy feedback badges
- 8 visual themes
- Clean, modern interface
- Manual logic testing & tuning
- Trigger modes
- Full Auto strategies
- Session strategies
- SMC/ICT setups
- Price action systems
- Confluence trading
- Risk management models
- Hedge recovery systems
- SMC / ICT traders
- Price action traders
- Scalpers and swing traders
- Traders who want structured execution
- Traders looking to automate strategies
Trade Assistant Pro — SMC + Price Action is not just an EA. It is:
- A trading assistant
- A strategy executor
- A risk manager
- A structure enforcer
➡️ Trade with precision
Trade Asssistant Pro - SMC + Price Action MT4 VERSION | MT5 VERSION