Introducing Trade Assistant Pro SMC + Price Action MT4 & MT5
Trading Systems

Introducing Trade Assistant Pro SMC + Price Action MT4 & MT5

11 April 2026, 10:15
Tola Moses Hector
Tola Moses Hector
0
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Professional semi-automated and fully-automated trade management EA. Manual, Price, DateTime and Auto execution modes. 26 built-in SMC/ICT auto strategies. Full SMC/ICT indicator, 27-pattern price action detector, risk manager, lock system, hedge engine and position manager — all in one EA.

Trade Asssistant Pro - SMC + Price Action MT4 VERSION | MT5 VERSION

In today’s fast-moving markets, consistency, structure, and execution discipline are what separate profitable traders from the rest. Whether you trade using Smart Money Concepts (SMC/ICT), pure price action, or session-based strategies, one challenge remains constant — execution and trade management.


That’s exactly where Trade Assistant Pro — SMC + Price Action comes in.

 This is not just another Expert Advior. It is a complete trade management and automation system built for both MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, designed to bridge the gap between strategy and execution.

What is Trade Assistant Pro?

Trade Assistant Pro is a professional-grade semi-automated and fully automated trading EA that integrates:
  • Smart Money Concepts (SMC/ICT)
  • Price Action pattern recognition
  •  Advanced risk management
  • Execution automation
  • Hedge and recovery system
All of this is packaged into a single, powerful, and intuitive trading EA.


Four Flexible Execution Modes

One of the standout features of Trade Assistant Pro is its flexibility. You are not forced into automation — you control how the EA executes trades.

     1. Manual Mode - Execute trades instantly using the on-screen panel with BUY/SELL buttons.

     2. Price Trigger Mode - Set a price level — the EA executes automatically when price reaches it. Perfect for breakout or pullback entries.

     3. DateTime Trigger Mode - Schedule trades in advance based on server time. Ideal for session-based strategies like London or New York open.

     4. Auto Mode - Let the EA trade for you using 26 built-in SMC/ICT strategies, fully automated.


Built-in Smart Money Concepts (SMC/ICT) Engine

Trade Assistant Pro includes a complete SMC analysis system — no need for external indicators.

Key Features (across up to 3 timeframes):
  • Market Structure (HH, HL, LH, LL)
  • Break of Structure (BOS)
  • Change of Character (CHoCH)
  • Market Structure Shift (MSS)
  • Order Blocks (OB)
  • Fair Value Gaps (FVG)
  • Liquidity Sweeps
  • Equal Highs & Lows (EQH/EQL)
  • Displacement candles
  • Premium & Discount zones
All features are:
  • Individually toggleable
  • Multi-timeframe capable
  • Fully integrated into the EA logic
This allows you to trade with institutional-level market structure awareness.

27-Pattern Price Action Detector

For traders who rely on candlestick confirmation, the EA includes a fully automated price action recognition system.

   It detects 27 patterns:
  • Bullish (11) - Hammer, Bullish Engulfing, Morning Star, Three White Soldiers, and more
  • Bearish (11) -  Shooting Star, Bearish Engulfing, Evening Star, Three Black Crows, etc.
  • Neutral (5) - Doji variants, Spinning Tops

Each pattern is identified on closed candles, ensuring reliability and reducing noise.

🤖 26 Built-in Auto Trading Strategies

When running in Auto mode, the EA executes trades based on predefined strategy logic.

Strategy Categories:

Single Signal (SMC-based)
  • BOS, CHoCH, FVG Fill, OB Touch, Liquidity Sweep, MSS
Dual Confluence
  • OB + FVG
  • Sweep + FVG
  • BOS + OB
Price Action Confluence
  • PA + OB
  • PA + FVG
  • PA + BOS
Multi-Timeframe Strategies
  • MTF BOS
  • MTF Swing (bias filtered)
  • Triple confluence (TF3 + TF2 + TF1 alignment)
This gives traders institutional-grade confluence trading without manual chart analysis.

Advanced Risk & Position Management

Trade Assistant Pro is built around structured risk control, not just entries.

Lot Sizing Options:
  • Fixed lot
  • Risk % (Balance / Equity / Custom)

SL & TP Modes:
  • Fixed points
  • R-Multiple targets (TP1, TP2, TP3)
Position Management:
  • Breakeven automation
  • Trailing stop
  • Partial closes (TP1 & TP2)
  • Auto BE after TP1 hit
Every trade is managed with precision and consistency.

Built-in Lock System (Capital Protection)

A unique feature designed to protect your account:
  • Profit Lock
  • Equity Lock
  • Drawdown Lock
When triggered: ➡️ The EA stops opening new trades ➡️ Locks trading activity based on your rules

You can configure:

-Session-based locks, persistent locks until restart


Hedge Engine & Recovery System

For traders who use recovery or hedge logic:

Features:
  • Reverse hedge
  • Grid hedge system
  • Configurable step & multiplier
  • Max hedge levels
  • Combined profit target (close all positions in profit)
This provides controlled recovery without emotional decision-making.


Professional Trading Panel

The EA includes a fully interactive control panel:

  • Live account statistics
  • Position tracking (up to 5 trades)
  • Trigger status display
  • Lock & hedge status indicators
  • Strategy feedback badges
Additional features:

  • 8 visual themes
  • Clean, modern interface
 Strategy Tester Compatible

Unlike many EAs, Trade Assistant Pro is fully compatible with the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester, including:
  • Manual logic testing & tuning
  • Trigger modes
  • Full Auto strategies
This allows you to:

Backtest strategies, optimize configurations, validate performance before live trading


📘 Included: 56 Strategy Configuration Guide

You don’t just get the EA — you get a complete trading framework.

Included is a 56-strategy guide covering:

  • Session strategies
  • SMC/ICT setups
  • Price action systems
  • Confluence trading
  • Risk management models
  • Hedge recovery systems

Each strategy includes:

Exact input settings, execution logic, Practical notes


Who is This EA For?

Trade Assistant Pro is built for:
  • SMC / ICT traders
  • Price action traders
  • Scalpers and swing traders
  • Traders who want structured execution
  • Traders looking to automate strategies
Anyone tired of inconsistent trade management

⚠️ Important Risk Disclaimer

This EA is a powerful tool — but it is still trading. Always test on a demo account first.

Use proper risk management. No strategy guarantees profits. Markets are inherently risky.


Final Thoughts

Trade Assistant Pro — SMC + Price Action is not just an EA. It is:

  •    A trading assistant
  •    A strategy executor
  •    A risk manager
  •    A structure enforcer

All in one system.

If you want to move from manual, inconsistent trading to structured, rule-based execution, this tool was built for you.

👉 Get Started

Ready to upgrade your trading workflow?

➡️ Get Trade Asssistant Pro - SMC + Price Action MT4 VERSION | MT5 VERSION
➡️ Test it on demo
➡️ Build your system

➡️ Trade with precision

Trade Asssistant Pro - SMC + Price Action MT4 VERSION | MT5 VERSION



#Trade Assistant