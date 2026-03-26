



Dollar Index (#DXY): Accumulation Stage?! 🚩





I see a contraction in the price action on ⚠️Dollar Index.





It suggests a highly probable ongoing bullish accumulation.





Our strong signal will be a breakout and a daily candle close

above a falling trend line.





It will push the index at least to the current high 100.5

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Daily time frame





My Experts:

✔️ Auric Flow MT5©:

✔️ Auric Flow MT4©:

Indicators:

✔️ Divergence Dashboard MT5©:

✔️ Divergence Dashboard MT4©:

✔️ Aero Pulse Dashboard MT5©:

✔️ Aero Pulse Dashboard MT4©:

✔️ Volumatic VIDYA Dashboard MT5©:

✔️ Volumatic VIDYA Dashboard MT4©:



