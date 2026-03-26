Analytics & Forecasts

Dollar Index (#DXY): Accumulation Stage?!

26 March 2026, 09:19
Kestutis Balciunas
Kestutis Balciunas
0
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Dollar Index (#DXY): Accumulation Stage?! 🚩


I see a contraction in the price action on ⚠️Dollar Index.


It suggests a highly probable ongoing bullish accumulation.


Our strong signal will be a breakout and a daily candle close

above a falling trend line.


It will push the index at least to the current high 100.5

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Daily time frame


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#dollar index, DXY