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Dollar Index (#DXY): Accumulation Stage?! 🚩
I see a contraction in the price action on ⚠️Dollar Index.
It suggests a highly probable ongoing bullish accumulation.
Our strong signal will be a breakout and a daily candle close
above a falling trend line.
It will push the index at least to the current high 100.5
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Daily time frame
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