Dollar Index (#DXY): Key Levels to Watch This Week 💵
Analytics & Forecasts

Dollar Index (#DXY): Key Levels to Watch This Week 💵

29 March 2023, 12:23
Kestutis Balciunas
Kestutis Balciunas
0
304

dxy

Dollar Index (#DXY): Key Levels to Watch This Week 💵


Here is my latest structure for 🔻Dollar Index.

Resistance 1: 103.11 - 103.63 area
Resistance 2: 104.74 - 105.1 area
Resistance 3: 105.667 - 105.88 area

Support 1: 100.82 - 100.88 area

Consider these structures for pullback/breakout trading.

For Additional confirmation use: Swing Trading Indicators


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#technical analysis, Trading Ideas, forex signals, DXY, forex analysis