

Dollar Index (#DXY): Key Levels to Watch This Week 💵





Here is my latest structure for 🔻Dollar Index.





Resistance 1: 103.11 - 103.63 area

Resistance 2: 104.74 - 105.1 area

Resistance 3: 105.667 - 105.88 area





Support 1: 100.82 - 100.88 area





Consider these structures for pullback/breakout trading.

For Additional confirmation use: Swing Trading Indicators





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