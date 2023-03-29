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Dollar Index (#DXY): Key Levels to Watch This Week 💵
Here is my latest structure for 🔻Dollar Index.
Resistance 1: 103.11 - 103.63 area
Resistance 2: 104.74 - 105.1 area
Resistance 3: 105.667 - 105.88 area
Support 1: 100.82 - 100.88 area
Consider these structures for pullback/breakout trading.
For Additional confirmation use: Swing Trading Indicators
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