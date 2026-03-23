Analytics & Forecasts

Trendline Breakout – The Timeless Strategy That Professional Traders Never Abandon

23 March 2026, 02:10
Duy Van Nguy
Duy Van Nguy
0
186


How Trendline Breakout Works

The logic is clean and battle-tested in three steps:

       📌 The EA scans swing highs and swing lows automatically to identify valid structural points.

       📌 A trendline is confirmed only when price touches it at least twice (configurable) — no weak lines.

       📌 When price closes beyond the line (or breaks through the candle body), a trade fires immediately.

Support trendlines = SHORT signal on breakdown. Resistance trendlines = LONG signal on breakout. Clean, logical, repeatable.



Why Automate Instead of Drawing by Hand?

Manual traders miss signals because:

       They can't monitor charts 24/7 across multiple pairs

       Emotions take over the moment price approaches a key level

       Trendlines are drawn with different angles on different days

"Consistency is the edge. Automation is how you keep it."

What DVN Core Trendline Breakout EA Does

       Automatically identifies swing points using a configurable lookback period

       Validates trendlines with minimum touch count — eliminates noise

       Executes instantly on breakout — BREAKOUT_CLOSE or BREAKOUT_CANDLE mode

       Works on ANY symbol and ANY timeframe — XAUUSD, EURUSD, US30, Crypto

Result: No missed signals. No hesitation. Pure mechanical discipline.


👉  Get it on MQL5 Market: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/168077