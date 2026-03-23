Trendline Breakout – The Timeless Strategy That Professional Traders Never Abandon

How Trendline Breakout Works
The logic is clean and battle-tested in three steps:
• 📌 The EA scans swing highs and swing lows automatically to identify valid structural points.
• 📌 A trendline is confirmed only when price touches it at least twice (configurable) — no weak lines.
• 📌 When price closes beyond the line (or breaks through the candle body), a trade fires immediately.
Support trendlines = SHORT signal on breakdown. Resistance trendlines = LONG signal on breakout. Clean, logical, repeatable.
Why Automate Instead of Drawing by Hand?
Manual traders miss signals because:
• They can't monitor charts 24/7 across multiple pairs
• Emotions take over the moment price approaches a key level
• Trendlines are drawn with different angles on different days
"Consistency is the edge. Automation is how you keep it."
What DVN Core Trendline Breakout EA Does
• Automatically identifies swing points using a configurable lookback period
• Validates trendlines with minimum touch count — eliminates noise
• Executes instantly on breakout — BREAKOUT_CLOSE or BREAKOUT_CANDLE mode
• Works on ANY symbol and ANY timeframe — XAUUSD, EURUSD, US30, Crypto
Result: No missed signals. No hesitation. Pure mechanical discipline.
👉 Get it on MQL5 Market: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/168077