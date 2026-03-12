Gg Trendbar Settings/Inputs Guide for MT4 & MT5

Complete User Documentation — MT4 & MT5

1. OVERVIEW

GG TrendBar is an Expert Advisor that highlights current market trends using color-coded bars and provides real-time alerts on potential trend shifts. It utilizes the Average Directional Index (ADX) and Parabolic SAR indicators to assist traders in making informed decisions quickly. This tool is designed to enhance trading efficiency by simplifying trend identification.

Who Should Use It: Retail forex traders looking for a reliable trend-following tool to improve their trading strategies.

Main Benefit: Quickly identify market trends and receive alerts to capitalize on potential trading opportunities.

2. INPUT PARAMETERS & SETTINGS

This product shares a common set of general input settings with all Expert Advisor products in this series. The following sections are covered in the common guide: General Settings (lot size, SL/TP modes, magic number, trade direction), Breakeven Settings, Trailing Stop Settings, News Filter Settings and News Action Settings, Martingale Settings, Grid Settings, Hedge Settings, Risk Settings, Position Sizing, Alert Settings, Display Settings, Trade Time Settings, Trade Days Settings, Safeguard Settings, and Trend Filter Settings (MA Filter, ADX Filter, RSI Filter, MACD Filter, Parabolic SAR Filter — each with their own strategy options). All of these are fully documented in the Common General Input Settings for Expert Advisors. The sections below cover only the product-specific inputs unique to this product.

General Settings

This section controls the general settings for the GG TrendBar EA, including copyright display and ADX parameters.

Setting Name Type Default Value Description Example Show Copyright Info bool true This setting allows you to display the copyright information of the EA on the chart, ensuring proper credit is given. true - Useful for maintaining transparency about the EA's origin.

Settings

This section includes specific settings related to the ADX and Parabolic SAR indicators used in the EA.

Setting Name Type Default Value Description Example Adx Period int 14 Defines the period for calculating the ADX, influencing trend strength evaluation. Adjusting this can help capture different market conditions. 14 - Ideal for standard trend analysis over two weeks. Adx Price int PRICE_CLOSE Specifies which price to use for ADX calculations, affecting the indicator's responsiveness. Traders may choose different prices based on their strategies. PRICE_CLOSE - Commonly used for accurate trend detection. Step Psar double 0.02 Sets the step increment for the Parabolic SAR, impacting how quickly the indicator reacts to price changes. Adjusting this can help refine trade entries and exits. 0.02 - Suitable for moderate market volatility. Max Psar double 0.2 Defines the maximum increment for the Parabolic SAR, controlling the indicator's sensitivity. A higher value may lead to fewer signals in choppy markets. 0.2 - Effective for trending markets to avoid false signals.

Display Settings

This section manages the visual aspects of the trend bars displayed on the chart.

Setting Name Type Default Value Description Example Upcolor color Lime Sets the color of the trend bars when the market is in an uptrend. A distinct color helps in quick visual identification of bullish trends. Lime - Ideal for clear visibility against dark backgrounds. Downcolor color Red Defines the color of the trend bars during downtrends, allowing traders to quickly spot bearish conditions on the chart. Red - Effective for immediate recognition of selling opportunities. Flatcolor color Yellow Sets the color for flat market conditions, indicating a lack of trend. This helps traders avoid entering trades during consolidation periods. Yellow - Useful for highlighting non-trending periods. Textcolor color Aqua Specifies the color of the text labels on the chart, enhancing readability against the background. Clear text color is vital for quick interpretation. Aqua - Provides a good contrast on various chart backgrounds. Corner int 0 Determines the corner of the chart where the trend bars will be displayed. Adjusting this can help fit the display to your trading style. 0 - Places the bars in the top left corner. Show/Hide Disabled Timeframes bool true Controls the visibility of timeframes that are not currently enabled. Hiding them can declutter the chart for better focus. true - Keeps the chart clean by showing only relevant timeframes.

Alert Timeframe Settings

This section manages the settings related to enabling alerts for different timeframes.

Setting Name Type Default Value Description Example Enable MN1 bool true Allows alerts to be generated for the monthly timeframe, helping traders capture long-term trends. This can be crucial for strategic planning.

3. HOW IT WORKS

Core Calculation & Logic

GG TrendBar calculates market trends using the Average Directional Index (ADX) and Parabolic SAR indicators. It identifies potential trend shifts by analyzing price movements across multiple timeframes, providing traders with timely alerts.

This EA utilizes color-coded bars to represent market conditions, enabling traders to quickly assess whether the market is trending upwards, downwards, or consolidating. The combination of these indicators helps in making informed trading decisions.

Entry Strategies Explained

Trend Following Strategy

BUY Signal: A buy signal is generated when the ADX value exceeds 25, indicating a strong trend, and the price is above the Parabolic SAR.

SELL Signal: A sell signal occurs when the ADX value exceeds 25, indicating a strong trend, and the price is below the Parabolic SAR.

Best For: This strategy works best in trending markets where clear upward or downward movements are present.

Step-by-Step Workflow

Step 1: Setup the EA Install the GG TrendBar EA in your trading platform and attach it to the desired chart.

Step 2: Configure Settings Adjust the input parameters such as ADX period and colors to suit your trading preferences.

Step 3: Enable Alerts Ensure alerts are enabled to receive notifications on potential trend shifts.

Step 4: Monitor the Chart Observe the color-coded bars on the chart for quick visual cues on market trends.

Step 5: Execute Trades Based on the signals generated, execute trades according to your strategy.

4. RISK MANAGEMENT FEATURES

GG TrendBar includes several risk management features to help traders protect their capital.

Feature Description Alert Notifications Receive real-time alerts via notifications, email, or on-screen alerts when trend shifts occur, allowing for timely decision-making. Timeframe Customization Choose which timeframes to monitor for trends, ensuring focus on the most relevant market conditions for your strategy. Color-Coded Alerts Utilizes color-coded bars to indicate market trends, making it easier to visualize market conditions at a glance. Disable Timeframes Option to hide disabled timeframes, reducing clutter and focusing on the most relevant signals for your trading. Customizable Alert Settings Adjust alert settings to suit your trading style, ensuring you only receive notifications that are important to you.

Quick Start Guide

Follow these steps to get started in under 5 minutes:

Download the EA: Purchase and download the GG TrendBar EA from the MQL5 marketplace. Install the EA: Place the EA file in the appropriate directory of your trading platform. Attach to Chart: Open a chart and attach the GG TrendBar EA to start monitoring trends. Configure Settings: Adjust the input settings to match your trading preferences and strategies. Enable Alerts: Make sure to enable notifications for alerts on trend shifts. Monitor Performance: Keep an eye on the color-coded bars for quick market trend assessments. Execute Trades: Use the signals provided by the EA to make informed trading decisions.

You may also be interested in these related products:

Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4/MT5 | General Troubleshooting Guide

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