Why is GoldZILLA AI efficient on GOLD?

Risk Settings

Customize how the EA manages risk with the following options:

Risk Level : Choose from three levels based on historical backtest max drawdowns:

Low: 10%



Medium: 20%



High: 30%

Compound Effect: Enabling this would allow the EA to adjust risk dynamically

Increases lot size as your account balance grows.



Decreases lot size as your balance shrinks.



If disabled, lot size would be fixed at “Fixed Lot Size"

Fixed Lot Size:

When “Compound Effect” is set to True:

The Fixed lot size will only affect the Grid Strategy (Strategy1), and the lot size for the other strategies will be set dynamically by “Risk Level”. In this case, 0.02 Fixed Lot Size is the recommended setting for initial balance of $1000.



When “Compound Effect” is set to False:

The Fixed lot size will be the lot size of all the strategies. This will make the EA trade at this fixed lot size regardless of the current account balance.





Max Tolerable Drawdown (For Mean Reversion Grid (strategy1) specifically:

E.g.,0.5 means all strategy1 trades will close when equity drawdown is more than 50% of current balance. And so on and so forth.

This is the safety mechanism designed to protect your account from the potential risk of grid related strategies. If it’s not suitable for your personal risk management plan, we recommend you to turn off Mean Reversion Grid strategy (strategy1).

AI Settings

Configure the AI-powered risk management feature:

Activate AI : Toggle AI analysis on or off:

On: Displays daily risk management suggestions in the UI.



Off: Disables suggestions without affecting trades.

API Key: Input the provided key after your purchase

AI Analysis Hour : Set the hour for daily AI analysis (broker server time).

AI Analysis Minute: Set the minute for daily AI analysis (broker server time) (see user manual for precise setup with your broker).





Automatic Risk Adjustment:

Enable this feature to allow the system to automatically adjust your risk based on AI-driven recommendations.

When the trade direction matches the AI forecast direction, the lot size will double and it’ll cut by half if the trade direction is against the forecasted trend direction.

When disabled, AI suggestions will not alter your initially chosen risk mode.

Recommendation: Schedule AI analysis for 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time, aligning with the stock market open when volatility peaks. This timing maximizes the data available for risk decisions.

Panel Settings

Adjust the EA’s user interface (UI) for optimal visibility:

Show Panel : Toggle the UI panel on or off.

Panel Size : Select from small, medium, or large to suit your monitor.

Font Size : Choose small, medium, or large for readability.

Panel Text Color : Pick a color that enhances visibility on your screen.

Panel Background Color: Select a background color for the best contrast.

Common Settings

Manage trade tracking:

Server Time Zone when no DST : The broker's server time zone, excluding periods of daylight savings time (DST), is referenced to GMT. For example, if the broker specifies a time zone of GMT +2/3, this means GMT +2 applies when no DST is in effect, and GMT +3 applies during DST periods (vice versa). For detailed information, please visit your broker's website.

Server Time Zone when DST: The broker's server time zone during periods of daylight savings time (DST), is referenced to GMT. If your broker doesn’t distinguish between DST, simply set it the same as no DST input.

Magic Number: Assign a unique number to each trade order for tracking with multiple EAs.