How to identify unauthorized seller scam sites

This is the ransom to success: attracting parasites and fake copies.
These sites are not authorized to sell our products. Their products using our brand graphics and materials are obviously dead shells.
Here is how to recognise them.
They will trick by
- mimicking exactly our product page using the same graphics and the same screenshots
- even sometimes linking to our mql5 profile page to make it more legit (see under)
- propose big discount prices from the real public price
- propose group purchase
- send you on telegram groups
- it is out of mql5 ecosystem or metasignalspro.com
- you will no get to check the backtests
- the signal performance will not be update
In case of doubts, just contact us on mql5
🔹 At MetaSignalsPro, we commit to deliver high quality Experts Advisors
Trading is a long and beautiful journey but with a lot of traps. Trade safe.
📍 Verified Live Signals: we will provide third-party signal, on Myfxbook or Mql5 Live Signals where clients can see performance and equity curves with transparency.
📍 Verified Backtests: we check that the Live signals are aligned with the backtests in order to keep their metrics reliable for monitoring.
📍 Walk-Forward Tests: we will demonstrate how our EA performs not only on historical data but in future market conditions.
📍 Full Transparency: we will be transparent about any potential weaknesses of the system, such as known periods of underperformance, drawdowns, or specific market conditions that can cause losses.
📍 Include Real Costs: we have ensured that our backtests account for slippage, spreads, commissions, and other real-world trading costs.
MetaSignalsPro Team
Trading easier, faster and safer
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📚 Continue Your Learning
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How to evaluate an algo before you buy it
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How to become profitable in Manual Trading: a step-by-step guide
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