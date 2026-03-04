- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
310
Profit Trades:
182 (58.70%)
Loss Trades:
128 (41.29%)
Best trade:
146.38 USD
Worst trade:
-59.36 USD
Gross Profit:
4 545.29 USD (427 629 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 731.27 USD (262 155 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (269.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
330.16 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
30.22%
Max deposit load:
8.32%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
7.89
Long Trades:
159 (51.29%)
Short Trades:
151 (48.71%)
Profit Factor:
1.66
Expected Payoff:
5.85 USD
Average Profit:
24.97 USD
Average Loss:
-21.34 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-99.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-145.12 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
7.45%
Annual Forecast:
90.42%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
60.38 USD
Maximal:
229.93 USD (8.37%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.14% (167.36 USD)
By Equity:
12.04% (198.56 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|310
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|165K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +146.38 USD
Worst trade: -59 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +269.62 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -99.98 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboForex-Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real39
|0.00 × 1
|
FPTradingLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.17 × 6
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.63 × 8
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|3.00 × 1
|
VantageMarkets-Live 19
|4.70 × 20
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|6.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|7.42 × 162
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|9.95 × 80
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|10.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|10.52 × 108
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|10.66 × 214
|
TickmillUK-Live
|10.88 × 85
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|12.00 × 1
|
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
|13.00 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|14.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|15.75 × 8
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|15.84 × 241
|
Exness-MT5Real41
|17.51 × 39
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|26.47 × 151
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|28.87 × 79
|
DooTechnology-Live
|29.20 × 2061
Generate controlled returns with an AI-assisted, risk-diversified and Gold-optimized EA.
GoldZILLA AI is a multi-strategy algorithm detecting market regimes to dynamically select from five distinct strategies, optimizing returns while minimizing drawdown on XAUUSD.
[ Live Signal ] - [ Dedicated group | Version MT5 - MT4 ]
After the purchase, please send me a private message to receive the user manual and the AI setup instructions.
Why choose this EA?
Dynamic multi-strategy approach
- Advanced market regime detection for optimal strategy selection
- Five distinct trading strategies tailored for these market regimes
- Symmetric algorithmic rules for both buy and sell signals
Risk diversification
- Multiple timeframe analysis (M5 to H1)
- Five uncorrelated strategies reducing overall portfolio risk
- Dynamic risk adjustment based on market conditions
- Stop-loss protection on all positions
Advanced AI Risk Management
- Powered by Grok Large Language Model with live web search
- Real-time macro analysis and news event monitoring
- Daily trend forecasts with detailed reasoning
Gold-optimized performance
- Specifically designed for XAUUSD CFD trading
- Capitalizes on Gold's unique volatility characteristics
- Multiple strategies tailored for Gold's price behavior
Highest ethical backtesting & Trustworthy live performance
- 100% qualitative data with no omissions
- Zero manipulation of historical stop losses or take profits
- No overfitting
- Regular comparison of the Live Signal with the Backtests to check their alignment
Proximate and constant support
- Whatever your expertise, we are backing you to immediately go to market with our EA
Prop Firm Support
Before purchasing, verify your Prop Firm rules and challenge limitations, which could include:
- Holding positions overnight
- Simultaneous trades
- Trading during the news
- High Frequency Trading
- ...
In all cases, we will deliver the corresponding set file for you.
Backtest & Setup Guide
- EA launching asset and Time frame: XAUUSD | M5
- Strategy Timeframes: M5, M15, M30, H1
- Backtest History: High-quality tick data
- Tested period: 2017-2025, Every Tick
- Out of Sample: since 2023
- Minimum / Recommended deposit: $500 / $2000
- Preferred Broker: ICMarkets
Risk Warning
- Be aware of the risks before purchasing this Expert Advisor
- Past performance is not a guarantee of future profitability
- No trading system can win 100% of the time
- Check our post How not to be fooled when you buy an algo
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
99 USD per month
184%
1
3.8K
USD
USD
2.8K
USD
USD
31
98%
310
58%
30%
1.66
5.85
USD
USD
12%
1:100