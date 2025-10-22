SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / BTC AUTOTRADER
Moreno Dainese

BTC AUTOTRADER

Moreno Dainese
0 reviews
Reliability
9 weeks
3 / 1.7K USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 92%
VantageInternational-Live 4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
156
Profit Trades:
125 (80.12%)
Loss Trades:
31 (19.87%)
Best trade:
18.75 EUR
Worst trade:
-17.06 EUR
Gross Profit:
463.61 EUR (1 198 870 pips)
Gross Loss:
-317.74 EUR (750 649 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (52.22 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
52.22 EUR (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
1.31%
Max deposit load:
3.81%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
3 minutes
Recovery Factor:
3.93
Long Trades:
64 (41.03%)
Short Trades:
92 (58.97%)
Profit Factor:
1.46
Expected Payoff:
0.94 EUR
Average Profit:
3.71 EUR
Average Loss:
-10.25 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-27.09 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-27.09 EUR (2)
Monthly growth:
30.35%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
37.11 EUR (12.11%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.11% (37.11 EUR)
By Equity:
3.56% (10.01 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 156
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 166
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 448K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +18.75 EUR
Worst trade: -17 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +52.22 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -27.09 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageInternational-Live 5
364.00 × 1
Note: I recommend not subscribing to the signal due to spread issues. Instead, buy the EA to achieve the same results with the same broker, since it operates on support and resistance, requires tight spreads, and uses a trailing stop for precise BTCUSD profits.


No reviews
2025.12.12 09:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.04 12:43
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 11:43
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.03 04:58
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 00:42
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.21 15:23
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.21 15:23
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.21 14:23
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.21 14:23
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.21 13:14
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.21 13:14
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.04 18:19
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.04 17:19
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.03 11:30
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.03 07:11
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.30 13:57
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.28 21:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.28 20:16
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.24 08:12
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.22 11:53
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
