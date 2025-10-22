- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
156
Profit Trades:
125 (80.12%)
Loss Trades:
31 (19.87%)
Best trade:
18.75 EUR
Worst trade:
-17.06 EUR
Gross Profit:
463.61 EUR (1 198 870 pips)
Gross Loss:
-317.74 EUR (750 649 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (52.22 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
52.22 EUR (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
1.31%
Max deposit load:
3.81%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
3 minutes
Recovery Factor:
3.93
Long Trades:
64 (41.03%)
Short Trades:
92 (58.97%)
Profit Factor:
1.46
Expected Payoff:
0.94 EUR
Average Profit:
3.71 EUR
Average Loss:
-10.25 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-27.09 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-27.09 EUR (2)
Monthly growth:
30.35%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
37.11 EUR (12.11%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.11% (37.11 EUR)
By Equity:
3.56% (10.01 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|156
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|166
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|448K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +18.75 EUR
Worst trade: -17 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +52.22 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -27.09 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Note: I recommend not subscribing to the signal due to spread issues. Instead, buy the EA to achieve the same results with the same broker, since it operates on support and resistance, requires tight spreads, and uses a trailing stop for precise BTCUSD profits.
EXPERT |https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/129310
VPS | https://portal.forexvps.net/raf.php?raf=1781
VANTAGEFX BROKER | https://vigco.co/la-com/M2LyOdC6
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
92%
3
1.7K
USD
USD
306
EUR
EUR
9
100%
156
80%
1%
1.45
0.94
EUR
EUR
12%
1:500