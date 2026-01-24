Gold & Silver Forecast: Can the Rally Survive the "Fed Crisis" of 2026?

If you thought last week was volatile, brace yourself. We are entering the week of January 26, 2026, with Gold (XAUUSD) sitting comfortably above $4,600 and Silver (XAGUSD) shattering the historic $100 ceiling.

The markets are currently pricing in a "crisis of independence" at the Federal Reserve, following reports of investigations into Chair Powell. Whether this is noise or a structural shift, one thing is certain: Safe-haven demand is at an all-time high, and volatility is about to explode.

Here is what you need to know for the coming week and how to trade it without getting wrecked by the whipsaws.

📅 The Week Ahead: Economic Landmines

Volatility is guaranteed this week. Keep your eye on these key events that will act as fuel for the precious metals fire:

Monday, Jan 26 (8:30 AM ET): US Durable Goods Orders. The market is looking for signs of manufacturing weakness. A "bad" number here reinforces the recession narrative and sends metals higher.

Wednesday, Jan 28: Bank of Canada (BoC) Interest Rate Decision. While this is CAD-specific, central bank sentiment is contagious. If the BoC signals dovishness, expect the US Dollar to face renewed pressure, further boosting XAU and XAG.

All Week: Fed Headlines. The ongoing "Fed Independence" narrative is the wildcard. Any new leaks or statements regarding the Powell investigation will trigger massive, algorithmic spikes in Gold and Silver.



🥈 Silver (XAGUSD): The $100 Breakout

Silver has finally done it. It has crossed the psychological $100.00 barrier.

The Bull Case: If XAGUSD can hold above $98.50 on the H1 timeframe early Monday, we are looking at a blue-sky breakout targeting $105 and $110. Industrial demand combined with monetary panic is a perfect storm.

The Bear Case: Profit-taking at $100 is inevitable. A drop back to $92.70 would be a healthy correction, but aggressive shorts are risky in this environment.



🤖 The Solution: Silvestor EA for XAGUSD (H1)

Trading a parabolic market manually is mentally exhausted. You are battling FOMO on the way up and panic on the way down. This is exactly why we built the Silvestor EA.

Designed specifically for the XAGUSD H1 chart, Silvestor EA doesn't care about Fed politics or rumors. It cares about price action.

Trend Alignment: It filters out the noise of lower timeframes, locking into the massive H1 trends we are seeing right now.

Volatility Protection: Built-in logic to handle the massive spreads and spikes we expect this week.

Emotion-Free Execution: While other traders hesitate at the $100 level, Silvestor executes based on math, not fear.



🚀 Your Trading Plan for the Week

Don't just watch the charts this week—attack them with a plan.

The Setup: Load the Silvestor EA onto your Metatrader 5 platform. The Asset: Open the XAGUSD (Silver) chart and set the timeframe to H1. The Risk: Given the record volatility, ensure your account is capitalized to handle $5-$10 swings in Silver prices. Adjust your lot sizes in Silvestor’s settings to conservative levels for Monday’s open. The Goal: Let the EA capture the "fat" of the trend while you sleep. The objective is not to snipe the top, but to ride the momentum generated by the institutional panic.

👉 [Download Silvestor EA Now] Stop guessing the top. Let the bot trade the trend.



