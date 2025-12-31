Trend Catcher Indicator

Stay Connected

The Trend Catcher With Alerts is a lightweight but powerful indicator designed to help traders identify trends, detect early reversals, and receive real-time notifications the moment market conditions shift.

Whether you’re a beginner who needs clarity or an advanced trader looking for a visual trend-tracking tool, Trend Catcher gives you straightforward confirmation without noise or complexity.















These examples show how the original Trend Catcher logic identifies clean entries, filters fake moves, and captures large pip movements across Gold, EURUSD, and USOIL. The EA applies that same proven logic — but now, you can let it handle entries and exits automatically while you focus on the bigger picture.

How to Download, Set Up & Test

Download and install the indicator from your MQL5 account. Attach it to any chart and timeframe (recommended: M5–H1). Adjust colors, alert style, and sensitivity if needed. Watch how the candle colors and trend bars update in real time.

The setup is simple — plug it in and instantly see the trend.

The Story Behind Trend Catcher

Trend Catcher became one of the most requested tools among my early indicators because traders wanted something simple, visual, and reliable. No heavy logic, no lagging systems — just clean trend direction and clear reversals.

The Trend Catcher With Alerts was created to make trend-following easier:

Green = bullish momentum

Red = bearish momentum

Color shifts = early reversal signals

Alerts = no need to watch charts all day

It later evolved into the foundation of the Trend Catcher EA Pro and inspired several components inside the Smart Trend Trading System.

What You Will See on the Chart

Once applied, the indicator visually marks:

✔ Bullish trend periods

✔ Bearish trend periods

✔ Candle-based reversal signals

✔ Smooth, adaptive trend shifts

✔ Alerts when a new bullish/bearish trend is detected

This makes it useful for intraday entries, swing confirmations, or even as a trailing-stop assistant.

Key settings include:

• Trend Sensitivity – Adjusts how quickly colors switch on momentum change.

• Alert Settings – Enable notifications on trend shifts (popup, sound, mobile push).

• Candle Colors – Customize bullish/bearish colors to match your template.

• Visual Options – Highlight trend sections or keep it minimal.

Each setting is simple and designed for traders who want clarity without complexity.

How the Logic Works

Trend Catcher reads price momentum and direction changes through a dynamic smoothing algorithm. When pressure shifts:

Bullish pressure → candles turn bullish

Bearish pressure → candles turn bearish

Loss of strength → reversal signal

Real-time alert → you respond instantly

It works beautifully for:

• Trend following

• Reversal confirmation

• Trailing stop management

• Entry timing on pullbacks

Bonus Included (FREE)

When you download Trend Catcher With Alerts, you also get:

My Professional Trade Manager + EA (FREE)

This tool helps you manage risk, automate partial exits, quick close functions, and much more.

Best Timeframes & Pairs

Recommended markets based on internal testing:

⭐ EURUSD

⭐ AUDUSD

⭐ XAUUSD

Works well on:

⏱ M5, M10, M15, M30, H1

Any low-spread ECN account is ideal.

Pro Tips for Best Results

✔ Combine Trend Catcher with higher-timeframe bias

✔ Use alerts to avoid missing strong moves

✔ Avoid trading inside tight consolidations

✔ Change candle colors to match your template for better visibility

✔ Test sensitivity settings for your style

Final Thoughts

Trend Catcher With Alerts is a clean, visual trend-tracking tool designed for traders who want simplicity with real-time reactivity.

Whether you use it for confirmations, entries, or reversals, its goal is to remove noise and give you a clear market bias at all times.

If you’re just starting out, this indicator is an excellent foundation.

If you’re advanced, it becomes a reliable confirmation layer inside your system.

Stay consistent — and let Trend Catcher guide your direction.

Disclaimer

Trading in financial markets involves significant risk and may result in loss of capital.

Indicators, EAs, or strategies — including Trend Catcher With Alerts — do not guarantee profits.

Always test tools on a demo account before trading live and manage risk responsibly.