NSA Prop Firm Robot v4.0 Update

🚀 Major Update: Enhanced FTMO Handling & Undetectable Trading Algorithm
NSA Prop Firm Robot Gets Smarter: New Version Introduces Advanced FTMO Challenge Features
Date: December 10, 2025
We're excited to announce a major update to the NSA Prop Firm Robot Ftmo Passer – your trusted MT4 Expert Advisor for conquering Gold (XAUUSD) and EURUSD prop firm challenges.
This latest version introduces game-changing improvements that serious prop traders have been requesting:
🎯 What's New in Version 2.0
1. Advanced FTMO Handling System
The new update features a sophisticated challenge management system specifically engineered for FTMO, Funded Next, and MFF requirements:
- Smart Daily Loss Protection – Automatically monitors and respects daily drawdown limits
- Intelligent Position Sizing – Dynamically adjusts lot sizes based on account balance and challenge phase
- Phase-Aware Trading – Different strategies for Challenge Phase vs Verification Phase
- Consistency Rule Optimizer – Ensures compliance with consistency requirements automatically
2. Randomized Trade Execution (Undetectable Algorithm)
Our proprietary randomization technology makes the EA's trading pattern virtually undetectable:
- Variable Entry Timing – Introduces natural human-like delays (±30-90 seconds)
- Dynamic Lot Size Variation – Subtle randomization prevents pattern recognition
- Exit Strategy Randomization – TP/SL levels vary within optimal ranges
- Trade Frequency Modulation – Mimics organic trading behavior
This ensures your trading activity appears natural and human-driven, giving you an edge in prop firm evaluations.
Why NSA Prop Firm Robot Stands Out
💎 Premium AI-Driven Multi-Asset Strategy
Unlike single-pair EAs, the NSA Robot manages both XAUUSD and EURUSD simultaneously from one chart, delivering:
- Dual-asset diversification for reduced risk
- Multi-timeframe AI analysis for precision entries
- Real-time volatility adaptation for dynamic TP/SL management
- Institutional-grade trend following system
📊 Proven Track Record
- ✅ 7+ years of backtesting on real market data
- ✅ High profit factor across bull and bear markets
- ✅ Maximum drawdown under 5% – perfect for prop firm limits
- ✅ Equity Stop Loss protection safeguards your capital
- ✅ Suitable for accounts up to $200,000
🛡️ Built for Prop Firm Success
Compatible with:
- FTMO
- Funded Next
Key Features:
- ⚡ No account or time restrictions
- 🌍 Trades London & New York sessions (00:00-12:00 GMT+3)
- 📰 Integrated News Filter avoids high-impact events
- 🎛️ Plug-and-play setup files included
- 🤖 Advanced AI decision-making engine
Who Should Use NSA Prop Firm Robot?
✔️ Challenge Passers – Traders focused on passing FTMO/Funded Next evaluations
✔️ Funded Traders – Live prop account holders seeking consistent profits
✔️ Gold & EURUSD Specialists – Multi-asset traders wanting professional automation
✔️ Risk-Conscious Traders – Those who prioritize capital preservation
✔️ Serious Algorithmic Traders – Professionals seeking institutional-grade systems
🎁 Get Started Risk-Free
Try before you buy! Download the free demo version and test the EA's performance on your demo account.
Experience the power of:
- AI-powered multi-asset trading
- Undetectable randomized execution
- Advanced FTMO challenge handling
- Professional-grade risk management
Download NSA Prop Firm Robot
🔥 Complete Your Prop Trading Arsenal
Explore Our Full MQL5 Portfolio:
- FTMO Smart Trader EA – Flagship MT4 EA for stable long-term success
- Auzar AI Scalper – Advanced MT5 AI-powered scalping system
- Ftmo Passing Robot – Affordable MT4 challenge passer for beginners
Join Our Trading Community
Get exclusive access to:
- 📂 Updated set files & configurations
- 🎓 Setup tutorials & trading tips
- 🛠️ Priority technical support
- 📈 Performance updates & new releases
🏆 Why Traders Choose NSA Prop Firm Robot
"The randomization feature is brilliant. Passed my FTMO challenge first try with no issues." – Verified Buyer
"Finally, an EA that trades both Gold and EURUSD properly. Worth every cent." – Prop Trader, South Africa
"Low drawdown + high profit factor = exactly what prop firms want to see." – FTMO Funded Trader
📌 Technical Specifications
|Feature
|Specification
|Platform
|MetaTrader 4
|Assets
|XAUUSD (Gold), EURUSD
|Trading Hours
|00:00 - 12:00 GMT+3
|Max Account Size
|$200,000+
|Risk Management
|Equity Stop Loss, News Filter
|License
|Unlimited accounts, no expiry
|Strategy Type
|AI Trend Following + Randomization
Limited Time Offer
Upgrade to v4.0 and get:
- ✅ Free lifetime updates
- ✅ Priority support access
- ✅ Exclusive set files
- ✅ Community membership
Don't miss this opportunity to elevate your prop trading game.
Ready to pass your FTMO challenge with AI-powered precision? The NSA Prop Firm Robot v4.0 is your complete solution.
About TSHIVHIDZO Trading Solutions
We specialize in developing institutional-grade Expert Advisors for prop firm traders. Our products are battle-tested, AI-powered, and designed for serious traders who demand consistent results.
Portfolio: 14+ Expert Advisors on MQL5 | Rating: 4.8+ Stars | Support: 24/7 Community Access
