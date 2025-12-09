🚀 Major Update: Enhanced FTMO Handling & Undetectable Trading Algorithm

NSA Prop Firm Robot Gets Smarter: New Version Introduces Advanced FTMO Challenge Features

NSA Prop Firm Robot v4.0 Update

Date: December 10, 2025

We're excited to announce a major update to the NSA Prop Firm Robot Ftmo Passer – your trusted MT4 Expert Advisor for conquering Gold (XAUUSD) and EURUSD prop firm challenges.

This latest version introduces game-changing improvements that serious prop traders have been requesting:

🎯 What's New in Version 2.0

1. Advanced FTMO Handling System

The new update features a sophisticated challenge management system specifically engineered for FTMO, Funded Next, and MFF requirements:

Smart Daily Loss Protection – Automatically monitors and respects daily drawdown limits

– Automatically monitors and respects daily drawdown limits Intelligent Position Sizing – Dynamically adjusts lot sizes based on account balance and challenge phase

– Dynamically adjusts lot sizes based on account balance and challenge phase Phase-Aware Trading – Different strategies for Challenge Phase vs Verification Phase

– Different strategies for Challenge Phase vs Verification Phase Consistency Rule Optimizer – Ensures compliance with consistency requirements automatically

2. Randomized Trade Execution (Undetectable Algorithm)

Our proprietary randomization technology makes the EA's trading pattern virtually undetectable:

Variable Entry Timing – Introduces natural human-like delays (±30-90 seconds)

– Introduces natural human-like delays (±30-90 seconds) Dynamic Lot Size Variation – Subtle randomization prevents pattern recognition

– Subtle randomization prevents pattern recognition Exit Strategy Randomization – TP/SL levels vary within optimal ranges

– TP/SL levels vary within optimal ranges Trade Frequency Modulation – Mimics organic trading behavior

This ensures your trading activity appears natural and human-driven, giving you an edge in prop firm evaluations.

Why NSA Prop Firm Robot Stands Out

💎 Premium AI-Driven Multi-Asset Strategy

Unlike single-pair EAs, the NSA Robot manages both XAUUSD and EURUSD simultaneously from one chart, delivering:

Dual-asset diversification for reduced risk

for reduced risk Multi-timeframe AI analysis for precision entries

for precision entries Real-time volatility adaptation for dynamic TP/SL management

for dynamic TP/SL management Institutional-grade trend following system

📊 Proven Track Record

✅ 7+ years of backtesting on real market data

on real market data ✅ High profit factor across bull and bear markets

across bull and bear markets ✅ Maximum drawdown under 5% – perfect for prop firm limits

– perfect for prop firm limits ✅ Equity Stop Loss protection safeguards your capital

safeguards your capital ✅ Suitable for accounts up to $200,000

🛡️ Built for Prop Firm Success

Compatible with:

FTMO

Funded Next

Key Features:

⚡ No account or time restrictions

🌍 Trades London & New York sessions (00:00-12:00 GMT+3)

📰 Integrated News Filter avoids high-impact events

🎛️ Plug-and-play setup files included

🤖 Advanced AI decision-making engine

Who Should Use NSA Prop Firm Robot?

✔️ Challenge Passers – Traders focused on passing FTMO/Funded Next evaluations

✔️ Funded Traders – Live prop account holders seeking consistent profits

✔️ Gold & EURUSD Specialists – Multi-asset traders wanting professional automation

✔️ Risk-Conscious Traders – Those who prioritize capital preservation

✔️ Serious Algorithmic Traders – Professionals seeking institutional-grade systems

🎁 Get Started Risk-Free

Try before you buy! Download the free demo version and test the EA's performance on your demo account.

Experience the power of:

AI-powered multi-asset trading

Undetectable randomized execution

Advanced FTMO challenge handling

Professional-grade risk management

🔥 Complete Your Prop Trading Arsenal

Explore Our Full MQL5 Portfolio:

💬 Join Our Trading Community

Get exclusive access to:

📂 Updated set files & configurations

🎓 Setup tutorials & trading tips

🛠️ Priority technical support

📈 Performance updates & new releases

🏆 Why Traders Choose NSA Prop Firm Robot

"The randomization feature is brilliant. Passed my FTMO challenge first try with no issues." – Verified Buyer

"Finally, an EA that trades both Gold and EURUSD properly. Worth every cent." – Prop Trader, South Africa

"Low drawdown + high profit factor = exactly what prop firms want to see." – FTMO Funded Trader

📌 Technical Specifications

Feature Specification Platform MetaTrader 4 Assets XAUUSD (Gold), EURUSD Trading Hours 00:00 - 12:00 GMT+3 Max Account Size $200,000+ Risk Management Equity Stop Loss, News Filter License Unlimited accounts, no expiry Strategy Type AI Trend Following + Randomization





💰 Limited Time Offer

Upgrade to v4.0 and get:

✅ Free lifetime updates

✅ Priority support access

✅ Exclusive set files

✅ Community membership

Don't miss this opportunity to elevate your prop trading game.

Ready to pass your FTMO challenge with AI-powered precision? The NSA Prop Firm Robot v4.0 is your complete solution.

About TSHIVHIDZO Trading Solutions

We specialize in developing institutional-grade Expert Advisors for prop firm traders. Our products are battle-tested, AI-powered, and designed for serious traders who demand consistent results.

Portfolio: 14+ Expert Advisors on MQL5 | Rating: 4.8+ Stars | Support: 24/7 Community Access

#PropFirmTrading #FTMOEA #GoldEA #ForexRobot #AlgoTrading #PropTrader #XAUUSD #TradingAutomation