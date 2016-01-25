Rebate King 200,000 Pips EA for the EURUSD is Available for Download

200,000 Pips EA by CTS Forex is launched!

Have you seen an EA with 200,000 pips gain on EURUSD?

Have you seen an EA with more than 15 years of backtesting?

It plug and trade and no optimization is required!

We don’t believe in high winning percentage systems that will wipe out your account with one bad trade. We don’t utilize martingale betting as it is for gambling, not for trading. Each of our trades is placed with fixed stop loss and take profit. We only need 40% winning trades to break even and 45% winning trades to generate a significant revenue.

Backtested from January 1st, 2001 to November 21st, 2015 (Fixed 0.1 lot with 1 pip = $1):

1) Total Net Profit > 203,764 pips (averaging 12,000 pips per year)

2) Total Trades > 18,000 trades

3) Profitable Trades > 45%

4) Largest loss trade = 380 pips (user can modify to smaller Stop Loss as desired)

5) Largest profit trade = 379 pips (user can modify to smaller or larger Take Profit as desired)

6) Reward to Risk Ratio = Total net profit/Maximum DD > 28

Limited Promotional Offer of low monthly rent. Don’t MISS OUT.

Rebate King’s 200,000 pips EA with 19 subsystems Portfolio.

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/13400