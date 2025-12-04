Trade Panel - virtual stop-loss and take-profit

Virtual Stop Loss and Take Profit: How to Hide Stop Loss and Take Profit from Your Broker?

Virtual stop loss and take profit are price levels tied to an order (position). When the current price touches these levels, the position will be closed. Virtual stops perform the same functions as regular stops, they allow you to fix a loss and profit.

What are virtual Stop Loss and Take Profit for?

The only purpose of virtual stop loss and take profit is to hide them from the broker. The broker does not see virtual Stop Loss and Take Profit and therefore will not be able to knock them out by manipulating the price.

Why does the broker not see virtual Stop Loss and Take Profit?

Stop loss and take profit (let's call them real sl and tp) are stored on the broker's trading server and are executed by the trading server. Accordingly, the broker knows the location of the stop loss and take profit. Virtual Stop Loss and Take Profit are stored in the panel and are executed by the panel. The panel itself monitors the current price, and if the price touches the virtual Stop Loss or Take Profit, the panel itself will close the position.

How do I open an order or position with a Virtual Stop Loss and Take Profit?

1️⃣ Check the box for Virtual SL and TP,

2️⃣ Open an order or position.

How to edit virtual stop loss and take profit?

1️⃣ Use lines virtual stop loss and take profit:

✅ Move the line to change the virtual stop loss or take profit price,

✅ Delete the line to remove the virtual stop loss or take profit,

2️⃣ Or use the Order Control Panel:

How do I set virtual stop-loss and take-profit for all positions at the same price level?

1️⃣ Check the "Virtual SL and TP" box.

2️⃣ Click the "Sell SL TP," "Buy SL TP," or "All SL TP" button (depending on the position types you want to apply this feature to).

3️⃣ Move the label that appears on the chart to the desired price.

4️⃣ Click the "Modify" button.

✅ To remove virtual Stop Loss and Take Profit for all positions, click the "All SL TP = 0" button.

How to set a virtual Stop Loss at the breakeven level of each position?

1️⃣ Check the "Virtual SL and TP" box.

2️⃣ Enter the distance between the position opening price and the price at which the virtual stop loss will be set, or leave it at 0.

3️⃣ Click the "Breakeven" button.