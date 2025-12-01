TOP 10 EAs: Gold EAs Under the Spotlight

What's up, folks!

It’s been a while since I last posted anything about the TOP 10 EAs — but I'm finally back with some fresh ideas. Honestly, I haven’t checked the EA market yet, so I have no clue what the current landscape looks like. This could turn out to be a pleasant surprise… or a complete disappointment. Let’s find out together.



We might be seeing a new trend forming in the EA market. A sort of "collaboration shortcut," where developers team up to produce something that looks impressive on the surface. A clean equity curve, some hype, and a few glowing reviews that magically appear overnight. At first glance it feels like an exciting innovation — a potential new direction of the market. But something doesn’t quite add up, and we’ll dig deeper into that.



One more conclusion after finishing this edition of the TOP 10 EAs: way too many Gold-bound EAs. Guys, seriously — there’s no good strategy for Gold right now. Prices are way too high. This isn’t trading. Not even gambling. It’s pure stupidity.







1/ Quantum Queen MT5 (bad)

2/ Aot (bad)

3/ AI Forex Robot MT5 (bad)

4/ Zenox (good with restrictions)

5/ Quantum King EA (good with restrictions)

6/ Mad Turtle (bad)

7/ Aura Ultimate EA (bad)

8/ AI Gold Trading MT5 (bad)

9/ Pivot Killer (bad)

10/ The Gold Reaper MT5 (bad)







1/ Quantum Queen MT5

Published June 2024, last update October 2025

84 purchases in the last month (down from 97)

417 reviews (approx. 4000 total purchases)

Max revenue of the author approx. 2.5M USD



Pros:

- Trades on volatile Gold.



Cons:

- Only works on a single symbol. And if you look at its signal, it basically only takes buy trades.



Conclusion: This isn’t really a strategy. As silly as it sounds, the most popular EA on the market right now is not a strategy. How can I put it? When there’s a huge number of products being sold, most of them are junk — but occasionally one lucky outlier stands out. In this case, that “lucky” one is simply riding the ever-growing Gold trend. Gold has been rising for the second year in a row. If you’re a trader, the smartest move would have been to open a buy in early 2024 and forget about it. There’s no real logic or trading system behind this EA — it just benefits from a market that keeps going up. But once Gold reverses, the drop will be fast, and many accounts will get wiped out.







2/ Aot

Published May 2025, last update November 2025

379 purchases in the last month

39 reviews (approx. 390 otal purchases)

Max revenue of the author approx. 65K USD



Pros:

- Trades on many symbols.

- Has a signal of several months.



Cons:

- I tested it since start of 2025, it crashes in April 2025. I tested it since start of 2024, it nearly crashes in August 2024.



Conclusion: This is not a good strategy. The whole idea is that it can always catch the "right" moves — but in reality, it never survives for more than a year. It always blows up when the market strings together too many "wrong" moves.







3/ AI Forex Robot MT5

Published November 2025, last update November 2025

129 purchases in the last month

51 reviews (approx. 510 total purchases)

Max revenue of the author approx. 900K USD



Pros:

- Trades on volatile Gold.



Cons:

- No signal.

- Only one symbol.



Conclusion: As mentioned earlier, this seems to be the new trend in the EA market — but not in a good way. Groups of developers put together a junk EA that only pretends to be a real system. They push it with aggressive advertising, boost it with self-made reviews, and cash out with nearly a million dollars in sales. No real signal, no explanation of how it trades, no transparency at all. These EAs appear suddenly, make noise, and disappear just as quickly — leaving traders with nothing but losses.







4/ Zenox

Published March 2025, last update November 2025

69 purchases in the last month

16 reviews (approx. 160 total purchases)

Max revenue of the author approx. 200K USD



Pros:

- Trades on many symbols.

- Has a profitable signal of many weeks.



Cons:

- Highly volatile profitability in the historical testing.

- A very poor money management in the signal, apparently aimed at quickly showing that it can make that profit.



Conclusion: Needs more time on the signal. I’ve been testing it since 2024, and it has only made about 10% with a 10% drawdown, while the official signal shows much higher profits. That’s a bit embarrassing. For now, I’ll mark it as good with restrictions for now.







5/ Quantum King EA

Published October 2025

98 purchases in the last month

91 reviews (approx. 910 total purchases)

Max revenue of the author approx. 400K USD



Pros:

- It trades on a cross symbol, which is the new trend in the Forex trading.



Cons:

- Ridiculous money management on the signal.



Conclusion: It should be good — but come on, guys. The signal uses 0.1 lots on a deposit of only a few hundred dollars. That’s ridiculous. One wrong trade and the account is gone. And honestly, it looks like the author keeps releasing new EAs as a backup plan in case the "super hit" Quantum Queen finally collapses — because it’s not even a real strategy. I still remember one of his EAs hitting an 85% drawdown on GBPUSD. No more systems for that pair, huh? I’d mark it as good for trading cross-symbols (because it is the new trend) — if it actually traded more than one symbol.







6/ Mad Turtle

Published August 2025, last update November 2025

83 purchases in the last month

75 reviews (approx. 750 total purchases)

Max revenue of the author approx. 900K USD



Pros:

- Trades on volatile Gold.

- Has a signal.



Cons:

- Signals need more history.

- 99% of trades are buys.



Conclusion: Here’s another EA from a different author that looks like a skilled strategy — but it only opens buy trades on Gold and nothing else. Guys, seriously, stop trading Gold. No one knows when Gold is going to reverse, and when it finally does, because it is too high right now, it’s going to wipe out your accounts.







7/ Aura Ultimate EA

Published October 2025, last update November 2025

73 purchases in the last month

75 reviews (approx. 750 total purchases)

Max revenue of the author approx. 600K USD



Pros:

- Trades on volatile Gold.

- Has a signal.



Cons:

- Same as for the previous position.



Conclusion: Same as for the previous position.







8/ AI Gold Trading MT5

Published November 2025

54 purchases in the last month

9 reviews (approx. 90 total purchases)

Max revenue of the author approx. 40K USD



Pros:

- Trades on volatile Gold.

- Has a signal.



Cons:

- Same as for the previous position.



Conclusion: Same as for the previous position.







9/ Pivot Killer

Published November 2025

75 purchases in the last month

15 reviews (approx. 150 total purchases)

Max revenue of the author approx. 70K USD



Pros:

- Trades on volatile Gold.

- Has a signal.



Cons:

- Same as for the previous position.



Conclusion: Same as for the previous position.







10/ The Gold Reaper MT5

Published February 2024, last update November 2025

40 purchases in the last month

92 reviews (approx. 92 total purchases)

Max revenue of the author approx. 400K USD



Pros:

- Trades on volatile Gold.

- Has a signal of many weeks.



Cons:

- Same as for the previous position.



Conclusion: Unlike other Gold-bound EAs, this one actually has a longer trading history. So why on earth isn’t it as popular as Quantum Queen? My guess is that the author was more cautious about an upcoming Gold reversal. He tried to build this instability into the logic — but that only made the system even more uncertain. Guys, seriously, stop trading Gold. There might simply be no reliable strategy for it at the moment.



