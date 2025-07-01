Why Bad EAs Win: The TOP10's Toxic Popularity Contest

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Hi folks! What's up! We're not seeing much change in this edition of the TOP10 evaluation. Here is the link to the previous evaluation a month ago: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/762726
Biggest disappointment? Well, we've got two:
First - the cheating EA "Scalping Robot MT5" has risen to 9th position. This isn't a real trading EA that can make money in live markets. It's a fraudulent system that only shows profits in the "Every tick" mode of the Strategy Tester (switch to "Real ticks" to see the shocking difference).
Second - users seem to be dragging down the only plausible EA in the visible market top: the "Monic" EA. Yes, it's a scalper, but it's a scalper on a cross-pair (currently only AUDCAD). This might actually show that scalpers can work on cross symbols! The EA underperformed in June (which is normal - you don't win every month in Forex), but one negative review was enough to skew its rating significantly in its small review pool. They're crashing a good strategy while upvoting the blatantly fraudulent "Scalping Robot MT5"!
The irony is painful.
1/ Quantum Queen MT5 (bad) <===> 1st position (was bad)
2/ Quantum Emperor MT5 (bad) <===> 2nd position (was bad)
3/ Swing Master EA (bad) <===> 3rd position (was good with restrictions)
4/ Quantum Bitcoin EA (bad) <===> 4th position (was bad)
5/ GbpUsd Commander (bad)
6/ Trade Assistant MT5 (good)
7/ AiQ (still good with restrictions) <===> 10th position (was good with restrictions)
8/ King Sniper EA (bad)
9/ Scalping Robot MT5 (bad)
10/ Ultimate Breakout System (good with restrictions) <===> 9th position (was bad)
1/ Quantum Queen MT5
Published June 2024, last update June 2025
97 purchases in the last month (down from 107)
178 reviews (approx. 1800 total purchases)
Max revenue of the author approx. 2M USD
Pros:
- Trades the volatile Gold.
- Has a year-long signal.
Cons:
- Mostly makes buys (1:10 since 2020).
- Risk varies 1:500 to 1:100 for Gold?!
- A very nice historical chart for a 15M scalper on Gold.
Conclusion: It still sells as if it’s one of the best strategies. But in my opinion, you don’t need an EA that only makes buy trades. For example, if you had opened a 0.02-lot buy position in April 2024, you’d have a net profit of $2,200 by now - a 2,200% return (starting with just a $100 deposit). And no hassle! That’s 3/4 of the profit missed compared to this EA’s signal.
2/ Quantum Emperor MT5
Published August 2023, last update June 2025
38 purchases in the last month (down from 54)
498 reviews (approx. 5000 total purchases)
Max revenue of the author approx. 5M USD
Pros:
- Trades the volatile GbpUsd.
- Has a year-long signal.
Cons:
- Trades only one symbol.
- There was a signal from this author, that went into a 85% drawdown. And then a new signal showed up.
Conclusion: It is not a long-term strategy, not even a mid-term. Like other products from this author, this EA makes mostly buys. Once the trend reverses, there will be no mercy.
3/ Swing Master EA
Published April 2025, last update June 2025
90 purchases in the last month (no change from the last month)
29 reviews (approx. 290 total purchases)
Max revenue of the author approx. 250K USD
Pros:
- Trades many symbols.
Cons:
- History in any year is very bad.
- History does not match the live signal provided by the author.
Conclusion: This strategy has been piling up concerning drawdowns recently. It's advertised as a swing trading system, but in reality? Just another scalper. And as any experienced trader knows, scalpers require constant monitoring to prevent losses.
4/ Quantum Bitcoin EA
Published November 2024, last update January 2025
50 in the last month (up from 49)
96 reviews (approx. 950 total purchases)
Max revenue of the author approx. 800K USD
Pros:
- Trades the volatile Bitcoin.
Cons:
- Another "wonder product" from the author of the emperors.
Conclusion: Definitely bad. No sells since end of 2024. Seemingly, bets on the ever-rising Bitcoin. It is not a strategy.
5/ GbpUsd Commander
Published May 2025, last update June 2025
22 reviews (approx. 220 total purchases)
Max revenue of the author approx. 90K USD
Pros:
- Trades the volatile GbpUsd.
Cons:
- A scalping EA on one symbol will lose inevitably and hard.
Conclusion: A GbpUsd-only scalper is doomed. Temporary wins hide inevitable losses from spreads and volatility. Single-pair systems can't handle news shocks. Without diversification, it's just gambling. The math never works long-term.
6/ Trade Assistant MT5
Published June 2017, last update December 2024
247 reviews (approx. 220 total purchases)
Max revenue of the author approx. 220K USD
Pros:
- A big box of easy-to-use tools.
Cons:
- Not an EA that trades on its own.
Conclusion: The EA doesn't trade automatically - you use it to execute trades based on your own market analysis. This product keeps appearing in and disappearing from the TOP10 repeatedly. The reason? Users simply don't trust fully automated trading systems to trade independently.
7/ AiQ
Published March 2025, last update June 2025
35 reviews (approx. 350 total purchases)
Max revenue of the author approx. 500K USD
Pros:
- Trades many symbols.
Cons:
- ??
Conclusion: It's still too early to make a proper judgment. The signal appears to have stalled over the last two months, though we typically need more time - perhaps a couple more months - to truly assess profitability. Interestingly, users seem to be showing trust in this system, as reflected in its recent climb in the rankings.
8/ King Sniper EA
Published October 2024, last update June 2025
11 reviews (approx. 110 total purchases)
Max revenue of the author approx. 55K USD
Pros:
- Trades the volatile GbpUsd.
Cons:
- A scalper on GbpUsd with a volume ranging 0.02-0.06 for 100 USD deposit may blow up the account any moment.
Conclusion: Will fail any time this year.
9/ Scalping Robot MT5
Published February 2025, last update June 2025
73 reviews (approx. 730 total purchases)
Max revenue of the author approx. 500K USD
Pros:
- Nothing.
Cons:
- A tick-based EA that can only make profit in the "Every tick" mode of the Strategy tester.
Conclusion: This is outright fraud. The EA only shows profits in Strategy Tester’s "Every tick" mode - switch to "Real ticks" and it collapses into pure losses. Yet it sits in the TOP10, proving most users lack even basic market literacy. They chase instant popularity, ignoring critical factors like long-term performance or how price action actually works. Forex isn’t a casino, but these buyers treat it like one.
10/ Ultimate Breakout System
Published May 2025, last update June 2025
22 reviews (approx. 220 total purchases)
Max revenue of the author approx. 180K USD
Pros:
- Smth new in the TOP10.
Cons:
- No signal yet.
Conclusion: Still too early to make a proper judgment.
Biggest disappointment? Well, we've got two:
First - the cheating EA "Scalping Robot MT5" has risen to 9th position. This isn't a real trading EA that can make money in live markets. It's a fraudulent system that only shows profits in the "Every tick" mode of the Strategy Tester (switch to "Real ticks" to see the shocking difference).
Second - users seem to be dragging down the only plausible EA in the visible market top: the "Monic" EA. Yes, it's a scalper, but it's a scalper on a cross-pair (currently only AUDCAD). This might actually show that scalpers can work on cross symbols! The EA underperformed in June (which is normal - you don't win every month in Forex), but one negative review was enough to skew its rating significantly in its small review pool. They're crashing a good strategy while upvoting the blatantly fraudulent "Scalping Robot MT5"!
The irony is painful.
1/ Quantum Queen MT5 (bad) <===> 1st position (was bad)
2/ Quantum Emperor MT5 (bad) <===> 2nd position (was bad)
3/ Swing Master EA (bad) <===> 3rd position (was good with restrictions)
4/ Quantum Bitcoin EA (bad) <===> 4th position (was bad)
5/ GbpUsd Commander (bad)
6/ Trade Assistant MT5 (good)
7/ AiQ (still good with restrictions) <===> 10th position (was good with restrictions)
8/ King Sniper EA (bad)
9/ Scalping Robot MT5 (bad)
10/ Ultimate Breakout System (good with restrictions) <===> 9th position (was bad)
1/ Quantum Queen MT5
Published June 2024, last update June 2025
97 purchases in the last month (down from 107)
178 reviews (approx. 1800 total purchases)
Max revenue of the author approx. 2M USD
Pros:
- Trades the volatile Gold.
- Has a year-long signal.
Cons:
- Mostly makes buys (1:10 since 2020).
- Risk varies 1:500 to 1:100 for Gold?!
- A very nice historical chart for a 15M scalper on Gold.
Conclusion: It still sells as if it’s one of the best strategies. But in my opinion, you don’t need an EA that only makes buy trades. For example, if you had opened a 0.02-lot buy position in April 2024, you’d have a net profit of $2,200 by now - a 2,200% return (starting with just a $100 deposit). And no hassle! That’s 3/4 of the profit missed compared to this EA’s signal.
2/ Quantum Emperor MT5
Published August 2023, last update June 2025
38 purchases in the last month (down from 54)
498 reviews (approx. 5000 total purchases)
Max revenue of the author approx. 5M USD
Pros:
- Trades the volatile GbpUsd.
- Has a year-long signal.
Cons:
- Trades only one symbol.
- There was a signal from this author, that went into a 85% drawdown. And then a new signal showed up.
Conclusion: It is not a long-term strategy, not even a mid-term. Like other products from this author, this EA makes mostly buys. Once the trend reverses, there will be no mercy.
3/ Swing Master EA
Published April 2025, last update June 2025
90 purchases in the last month (no change from the last month)
29 reviews (approx. 290 total purchases)
Max revenue of the author approx. 250K USD
Pros:
- Trades many symbols.
Cons:
- History in any year is very bad.
- History does not match the live signal provided by the author.
Conclusion: This strategy has been piling up concerning drawdowns recently. It's advertised as a swing trading system, but in reality? Just another scalper. And as any experienced trader knows, scalpers require constant monitoring to prevent losses.
4/ Quantum Bitcoin EA
Published November 2024, last update January 2025
50 in the last month (up from 49)
96 reviews (approx. 950 total purchases)
Max revenue of the author approx. 800K USD
Pros:
- Trades the volatile Bitcoin.
Cons:
- Another "wonder product" from the author of the emperors.
Conclusion: Definitely bad. No sells since end of 2024. Seemingly, bets on the ever-rising Bitcoin. It is not a strategy.
5/ GbpUsd Commander
Published May 2025, last update June 2025
22 reviews (approx. 220 total purchases)
Max revenue of the author approx. 90K USD
Pros:
- Trades the volatile GbpUsd.
Cons:
- A scalping EA on one symbol will lose inevitably and hard.
Conclusion: A GbpUsd-only scalper is doomed. Temporary wins hide inevitable losses from spreads and volatility. Single-pair systems can't handle news shocks. Without diversification, it's just gambling. The math never works long-term.
6/ Trade Assistant MT5
Published June 2017, last update December 2024
247 reviews (approx. 220 total purchases)
Max revenue of the author approx. 220K USD
Pros:
- A big box of easy-to-use tools.
Cons:
- Not an EA that trades on its own.
Conclusion: The EA doesn't trade automatically - you use it to execute trades based on your own market analysis. This product keeps appearing in and disappearing from the TOP10 repeatedly. The reason? Users simply don't trust fully automated trading systems to trade independently.
7/ AiQ
Published March 2025, last update June 2025
35 reviews (approx. 350 total purchases)
Max revenue of the author approx. 500K USD
Pros:
- Trades many symbols.
Cons:
- ??
Conclusion: It's still too early to make a proper judgment. The signal appears to have stalled over the last two months, though we typically need more time - perhaps a couple more months - to truly assess profitability. Interestingly, users seem to be showing trust in this system, as reflected in its recent climb in the rankings.
8/ King Sniper EA
Published October 2024, last update June 2025
11 reviews (approx. 110 total purchases)
Max revenue of the author approx. 55K USD
Pros:
- Trades the volatile GbpUsd.
Cons:
- A scalper on GbpUsd with a volume ranging 0.02-0.06 for 100 USD deposit may blow up the account any moment.
Conclusion: Will fail any time this year.
9/ Scalping Robot MT5
Published February 2025, last update June 2025
73 reviews (approx. 730 total purchases)
Max revenue of the author approx. 500K USD
Pros:
- Nothing.
Cons:
- A tick-based EA that can only make profit in the "Every tick" mode of the Strategy tester.
Conclusion: This is outright fraud. The EA only shows profits in Strategy Tester’s "Every tick" mode - switch to "Real ticks" and it collapses into pure losses. Yet it sits in the TOP10, proving most users lack even basic market literacy. They chase instant popularity, ignoring critical factors like long-term performance or how price action actually works. Forex isn’t a casino, but these buyers treat it like one.
10/ Ultimate Breakout System
Published May 2025, last update June 2025
22 reviews (approx. 220 total purchases)
Max revenue of the author approx. 180K USD
Pros:
- Smth new in the TOP10.
Cons:
- No signal yet.
Conclusion: Still too early to make a proper judgment.