Why Bad EAs Win: The TOP10's Toxic Popularity Contest

1/ Quantum Queen MT5 (bad) <===> 1st position (was bad)

2/ Quantum Emperor MT5 (bad) <===> 2nd position (was bad)

3/ Swing Master EA (bad) <===> 3rd position (was good with restrictions)

4/ Quantum Bitcoin EA (bad) <===> 4th position (was bad)

5/ GbpUsd Commander (bad)

6/ Trade Assistant MT5 (good)

7/ AiQ (still good with restrictions) <===> 10th position (was good with restrictions)

8/ King Sniper EA (bad)

9/ Scalping Robot MT5 (bad)

10/ Ultimate Breakout System (good with restrictions) <===> 9th position (was bad)

Conclusion: It still sells as if it’s one of the best strategies. But in my opinion, you don’t need an EA that only makes buy trades. For example, if you had opened a 0.02-lot buy position in April 2024, you’d have a net profit of $2,200 by now - a 2,200% return (starting with just a $100 deposit). And no hassle! That’s 3/4 of the profit missed compared to this EA’s signal.

Conclusion: It is not a long-term strategy, not even a mid-term. Like other products from this author, this EA makes mostly buys. Once the trend reverses, there will be no mercy.

Conclusion: This strategy has been piling up concerning drawdowns recently. It's advertised as a swing trading system, but in reality? Just another scalper. And as any experienced trader knows, scalpers require constant monitoring to prevent losses.

Conclusion: Definitely bad. No sells since end of 2024. Seemingly, bets on the ever-rising Bitcoin. It is not a strategy.

Conclusion: A GbpUsd-only scalper is doomed. Temporary wins hide inevitable losses from spreads and volatility. Single-pair systems can't handle news shocks. Without diversification, it's just gambling. The math never works long-term.

Conclusion: The EA doesn't trade automatically - you use it to execute trades based on your own market analysis. This product keeps appearing in and disappearing from the TOP10 repeatedly. The reason? Users simply don't trust fully automated trading systems to trade independently.

Conclusion: It's still too early to make a proper judgment. The signal appears to have stalled over the last two months, though we typically need more time - perhaps a couple more months - to truly assess profitability. Interestingly, users seem to be showing trust in this system, as reflected in its recent climb in the rankings.



Conclusion: Will fail any time this year.

Conclusion: This is outright fraud. The EA only shows profits in Strategy Tester’s "Every tick" mode - switch to "Real ticks" and it collapses into pure losses. Yet it sits in the TOP10, proving most users lack even basic market literacy. They chase instant popularity, ignoring critical factors like long-term performance or how price action actually works. Forex isn’t a casino, but these buyers treat it like one.

Conclusion: Still too early to make a proper judgment.