Here Is The Raw Truth About Ratio X.





In the world of algorithmic trading, developers make endless claims. But the only thing that truly matters is the experience of real traders operating in live markets.





We don't need to sell you on the discipline, consistency, and professional edge of the Ratio X Trading Systems.





Our community does it better than we ever could.





Here is exactly what users are saying, in their own words:





⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Michael Schuster





Results from Yesterday, 03.10.2025. Lot: 0.04. TP 320 / SL 280.

Total Profit: $172.96. Number of Winning Trades: 23. Number of Losing Trades: 8

Performance Metrics: Win Rate: 74.2%. Loss Rate: 25.8%. Total Trades: 31





⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 小杰 陈





The experience was great after the update, and I started making profits using the 1-minute candlestick, with 17 wins and 5 losses





⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 小杰 陈





Very powerful, I use a 1-minute candlestick and send APIs every 60 seconds. I am ready to use real money.





There is no need to lower the price for sale, it is a great value and not inferior to the performance of $999.





⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Stephen Weaver





Found it to be one of the best EAs I have used. I notice it performs better in an upward trending market.





⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ papa00512





I like your EA very much. It performs very well.





⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ papa00512





Very awesome EA





⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Stephen Weaver





This EA looks very promising.





⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ mftrader





Hi, many thanks for your great work on this EA! 🙏





⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ patrickdrew





Thanks for this.









⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Holamilekan Admin





I’ve been in the market long enough to know how tough consistency can be some days you win, other days the market humbles you. But ever since I started using this EA, things changed completely. It’s built with smart logic that analyzes price movement and reacts faster than I ever could manually. It doesn’t overtrade, it waits for high-probability setups, and the risk management is what truly stands out. On average, it pulls around 8–10% daily, depending on market volatility and what amazes me most is how stable the performance has been week after week. I’m not saying this to hype anything this is simply what’s been working for me after trying so many different systems that failed to deliver. If you’re someone who’s tired of fighting the charts every day, maybe it’s time to experience a more calculated and consistent way of trading





Stop Fighting the Charts. Join Them.

These traders found a more calculated, consistent way to trade. You can too.





The Ratio X Trader's Toolbox gives you immediate, lifetime access to the exact arsenal these users are leveraging—8 specialized EAs, 1 Indicator, plus every future tool we develop, forever.









⚡ FINAL CALL: Exactly 1 Coupon Left





We have literally ONE discount coupon remaining from our community promotion. This is the absolute last chance to secure lifetime access at this price point.









Use code: MQLFRIEND20 at checkout for 20% OFF the entire toolbox.





There is only one use left. Whoever gets it, gets it.





➡️ Click here to try and secure the final coupon: https://hotm.art/ratioxtrade



