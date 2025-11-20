ExpertRider EA – Backtest Highlights & Call for Advanced Testers

Product Page: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147936

Documentation: https://mfanya.com/docs/ExpertRider-EA-Documentation.pdf

Backtest Summary (XAUUSD, H1, 2018–2025)





Using a conservative configuration, ExpertRider produced strong, stable performance over 7+ years:

Net Profit: 67,961 USD

Profit Factor: 4.55

Recovery Factor: 3.24

Win Rate: 89.99%

Maximum Drawdown: 7.94% (balance)

Expected Payoff: 98.64

Sharpe Ratio: 0.48

LR Correlation: 0.96

Total Trades: 689

Average Consecutive Wins: 14

Model Quality: 99%





The equity curve remained stable with no extreme spikes or erratic phases, even during major volatility events within the 2018–2025 window.

Key Technical Settings Used





Some of the notable parameters from this test:

BASE_DCA_PERCENT: 0.5

SAFE_MARGIN_PERCENT: 100

STOP_LOSS_PERCENT: 0.5

STOP_LOSS_SHARP_LEVEL: 4

DCA_MULTIPLIER: 1

MAX_DCA_MULTIPLIER: 5

TF Setup: M15 / H4 / D1

WICK_TRADE_LEVEL: 14

TRADE_MODE: Long-only

ENFORCE_DCA_MIN_STEP: true

CLOSE_LONG_RANGE / CLOSE_SHORT_RANGE: 8

TP_MAX_LEVEL: 8

USE_HYBRID_TP: false

ADX_THRESHOLD: 25





This configuration was designed to minimize aggressive behaviour while maintaining responsiveness in multi-regime environments (ranging, trending, and high-volatility gold conditions).

What ExpertRider Focuses On

Multi-timeframe alignment: strategic bias → structural confirmation → execution timing

Structure-aware DCA: controlled spacing with min-step enforcement

Volatility-adaptive logic: TP, SL, spacing scale with ATR conditions

Exit Control: structure TP, volatility TP, partial exits, and a sharp-level SL mode

Clean trade distribution: no clustering, no runaway DCA cycles

Tight drawdown behaviour: DD stays contained even during heavy gold whipsaws

Invitation for Advanced Testers





I’m opening ExpertRider to experienced algo traders who can:

run deeper multi-broker tests

analyze behaviour under specific volatility regimes

identify edge cases or parameter interactions

propose optimizations or structural improvements

compare results across symbols (XAU, BTC, indices, FX majors)





Your feedback will directly help refine and stabilize the next update.





You can download and test it here:

➡️ https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147936





Please feel free to share:

test results

logs

screenshots

observations

optimization findings





Thank you to everyone willing to test and contribute.