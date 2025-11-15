Final 12 Hours: The $30 Price Ends. $147 Tomorrow.



Hello, fellow traders!

This is the final countdown. In less than 12 hours, the Ratio X Black November Sale officially ends, and the prices you see now will be gone permanently.

I've been asked if this is a "fake" deadline. It is not.

Tonight, the 9 EAs on MQL5 will jump from $30 to their standard price of $147+ .

Tonight, the Complete Toolbox will jump from $97 to its final price of $197.

This is your last chance to get a complete, professional trading arsenal for a price that will not be repeated.

Offer 1: The $30 MQL5 EAs (Goes to $147+ in 12 Hours)

This is your final call to get 9 of my specialized, premium EAs for the minimum MQL5 price of $30 each.

This includes:

Ratio X Gold ML

Ratio X AI Gold Fury

Ratio X Trade 1st AI Professional Trader

Ratio X BTC Trend Follower

Ratio X Freshbot Gold EA

Ratio X Breakout EA

Ratio X Trend Watcher

Ratio X Stochastic Scalper

➡️ Get the $30 EAs on MQL5 before the price hike:

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/froggy_ai/seller

Offer 2: The $97 "Grand Slam" Toolbox (Goes to $197 in 12 Hours)

This is the ultimate lifetime offer. For $97, you get the complete Ratio X Trader's Toolbox.

In less than 12 hours, the price for this permanent pass doubles to $197.

Why the $97 toolbox?

You get all 9 EAs listed in the sale. You get the new Ratio X Quantum AI (the $30 -> $9k+ backtest). You get all future EAs I ever develop, for life.

➡️ Get the $97 Complete Toolbox (with all future EAs) here:

https://hotm.art/ratioxtrade

Don't Let This Be Your "I Missed It" Moment

This isn't just about a low price; it's about getting tools that are proven to work.

💬 User Holamilekan (2025.11.13) wrote:

"I’ve been in the market long enough to know how tough consistency can be... On average, it pulls around 8–10% daily... what amazes me most is how stable the performance has been week after week."

💬 User Stephen Weaver (2025.10.10) wrote:

"Found it to be one of the best EAs I have used."

They took action. This is your last chance to do the same at this price.

Your Decision is Risk-Free (And Helps Others)

You are fully protected by a 7-day unconditional money-back guarantee.

Plus, 10% of your purchase is converted into food and clothing donations for charitable institutions in Brazil. You get an incredible deal, you risk nothing, and we help people.

Final Warning: 12 Hours Remain

The clock is ticking. This $30 price will never be repeated. The $97 lifetime pass will be $197.

This is your final opportunity.

Happy trading,

Mauricio