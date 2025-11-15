Final 12 Hours: The $30 Price Ends. $147 Tomorrow.
Hello, fellow traders!
This is the final countdown. In less than 12 hours, the Ratio X Black November Sale officially ends, and the prices you see now will be gone permanently.
I've been asked if this is a "fake" deadline. It is not.
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Tonight, the 9 EAs on MQL5 will jump from $30 to their standard price of $147+.
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Tonight, the Complete Toolbox will jump from $97 to its final price of $197.
This is your last chance to get a complete, professional trading arsenal for a price that will not be repeated.
Offer 1: The $30 MQL5 EAs (Goes to $147+ in 12 Hours)
This is your final call to get 9 of my specialized, premium EAs for the minimum MQL5 price of $30 each.
This includes:
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Ratio X Gold ML
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Ratio X AI Gold Fury
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Ratio X Trade 1st AI Professional Trader
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Ratio X BTC Trend Follower
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Ratio X Freshbot Gold EA
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Ratio X Breakout EA
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Ratio X Trend Watcher
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Ratio X Stochastic Scalper
➡️ Get the $30 EAs on MQL5 before the price hike:
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/froggy_ai/seller
Offer 2: The $97 "Grand Slam" Toolbox (Goes to $197 in 12 Hours)
This is the ultimate lifetime offer. For $97, you get the complete Ratio X Trader's Toolbox.
In less than 12 hours, the price for this permanent pass doubles to $197.
Why the $97 toolbox?
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You get all 9 EAs listed in the sale.
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You get the new Ratio X Quantum AI (the $30 -> $9k+ backtest).
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You get all future EAs I ever develop, for life.
➡️ Get the $97 Complete Toolbox (with all future EAs) here:
Don't Let This Be Your "I Missed It" Moment
This isn't just about a low price; it's about getting tools that are proven to work.
💬 User Holamilekan (2025.11.13) wrote:
"I’ve been in the market long enough to know how tough consistency can be... On average, it pulls around 8–10% daily... what amazes me most is how stable the performance has been week after week."
💬 User Stephen Weaver (2025.10.10) wrote:
"Found it to be one of the best EAs I have used."
They took action. This is your last chance to do the same at this price.
Your Decision is Risk-Free (And Helps Others)
You are fully protected by a 7-day unconditional money-back guarantee.
Plus, 10% of your purchase is converted into food and clothing donations for charitable institutions in Brazil. You get an incredible deal, you risk nothing, and we help people.
Final Warning: 12 Hours Remain
The clock is ticking. This $30 price will never be repeated. The $97 lifetime pass will be $197.
This is your final opportunity.
Happy trading,
Mauricio