🔁 Why Overtrading Feels Productive but Destroys Accounts

🎯 The Lesson

You’re in front of the screen all day.

You see setups everywhere.

You take ten trades — win some, lose some — and end the day exhausted, with little to show.

That’s overtrading: working hard, not smart.

It feels productive, but it quietly drains your capital.

⚙️ Step 1: The Math Behind the Problem

Every trade costs money — spread, commission, slippage.

Even if you only lose 0.2R per bad setup, ten random trades equal –2R of damage.

That’s the same as losing two good setups without ever getting one high-quality entry.

Example:

Average win = +2R

Average loss = –1R

If you take 10 trades, only 3 good ones and 7 bad:

(3 × 2R) – (7 × 1R) = –1R total

You worked all day to lose money.

📊 Step 2: The “3-Trade Rule”

Professionals limit their daily activity.

If you lose three trades in one session, you stop — no exceptions.

This caps your daily loss and forces focus.

Example:

3 trades × 2% risk = 6% potential drawdown

That’s the upper limit before you step away.

If your system’s edge is real, fewer trades = cleaner results.

💡 Step 3: Filter by Quality, Not Quantity

Use a checklist before every trade:

✅ Is trend clear?

✅ Is stop loss logical (not emotional)?

✅ Is R:R above 1:1.5?

✅ Is volatility stable?

If you answer “no” to any — skip it.

Skipping bad trades is still good trading.

🔑 Step 4: Think Like a Business

Each trade is a business expense.

Would you spend $200 on something without knowing if it works?

Then don’t risk it on a random candle.

Quality control is your profit engine.

🚀 Takeaway

Overtrading gives the illusion of progress but guarantees fatigue and losses.

Trade less, analyze more, and your account — and mind — will both grow stronger.

📢 Join my MQL5 channel for more trading & risk-management insights:

👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/issam_kassas