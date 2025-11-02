🧮 Daily Risk Limits — The Formula That Saves Accounts

🎯 The Lesson

Markets are unpredictable.

Some days, everything works.

Other days, nothing does.

Without a daily risk limit, those bad days become disasters.

Professionals don’t wait for that — they stop when the numbers say stop.

⚙️ Step 1: Set a Daily Loss Limit

Your daily loss cap should be 1–2% of total equity.

That means if you have $10,000:

1% = $100 max daily loss

2% = $200 max daily loss

Once you hit that number, you shut down trading for the day.

This rule protects your week — and your psychology — from one bad session.

📊 Step 2: Reverse-Engineer Your Position Size

If your daily loss limit = $200 and you risk 1% per trade ($100),

you can afford two failed trades per day before stopping.

Example:

Account: $10,000

Per-trade risk: $100

Two losses = –$200

🚫 You stop for the day — not because you’re weak, but because you’re disciplined.

🧩 Step 3: Track “Heat” and “Equity at Risk”

Account Heat = total open risk across all trades.

If you have two trades open risking $100 each → total heat = $200.

If your daily loss limit is also $200, you’ve already maxed out — no new trades allowed.

Professionals never exceed their maximum heat level.

That’s how they stay alive through volatility.

🔑 The 1-2-4 Framework

1️⃣ 1% risk per trade

2️⃣ 2% daily loss limit

4️⃣ 4% weekly drawdown stop

If you stick to this simple system, you’ll always trade another day.

🚀 Takeaway

Survival is the real edge.

A trader without limits is gambling; a trader with limits is scaling.

Control your losses — the profits will follow.

📢 Join my MQL5 channel for more trading & risk-management insights:

👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/issam_kassas