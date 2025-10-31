XAU/USD Oct 31 2025 Asia Session





Good morning folks.

Following yesterday view, today we see that 4030.16 is already broken, so my view this morning is mini uptrend which could later merge with the major uptrend. My bias this morning is buying, in fact I had a buy stopped out earlier, turned out it didn't go higher. Bummer!













It looks like it's retracing back down at this moment having set a temporary today high at 4046. Still my bias is up though so I'd be looking for buying opportunity, the nearest would be around 3960.26, next one around 3915.92. Let's just see how it turns out.





Disclaimer: this view and strategy is my own and personal in nature, you might have different opinion and strategy. Always trust your own analysis, system and strategy.

