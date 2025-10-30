🗓️ Building a Weekly Risk Plan Like a Pro

🎯 The Lesson

Most traders plan their entries.

Few plan their risk for the week.

That’s why they start Monday with energy — and end Friday with regret.

A proper weekly risk plan keeps your equity curve steady and your emotions out of control.

⚙️ Step 1: Define Your Weekly Risk Limit

Your weekly risk limit = how much you’re willing to lose in total before stopping trading.

Professionals cap it between 3% and 6% of their total equity.

Example:

Account: $10,000

Weekly risk: 5% → $500 max loss allowed

If you hit –$500, you stop trading for the week.

No exceptions.

That’s how you survive long enough to win.

📊 Step 2: Split It Into Daily Limits

Divide that weekly risk into daily chunks.

Example:

$500 weekly ÷ 5 trading days = $100 per day

Now you know: lose $100 in one day → stop and review.

No revenge trades. No recovery attempts.

📈 Step 3: Track Drawdowns and Recoveries

At the end of each day, log your equity balance and open risk.

If you lose 3 days in a row, your data will tell you:

“Something’s wrong with execution or market conditions.”

That’s when a pro reduces size, not doubles it.

🔑 Step 4: Use a “Max Exposure Rule”

Never risk more than 6% total open trades at once.

For example:

3 trades open → each can risk max 2%

2 trades open → each can risk max 3%

This keeps your total drawdown within limits even during volatility spikes.

🚀 Takeaway

You don’t need to trade every day — you need to protect your capital every week.

A consistent trader treats risk like inventory.

Run out of it, and business is closed until next week.

📢 Join my MQL5 channel for more trading & risk-management insights:

👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/issam_kassas