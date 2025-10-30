🗓️ Building a Weekly Risk Plan Like a Pro
🎯 The Lesson
Most traders plan their entries.
Few plan their risk for the week.
That’s why they start Monday with energy — and end Friday with regret.
A proper weekly risk plan keeps your equity curve steady and your emotions out of control.
⚙️ Step 1: Define Your Weekly Risk Limit
Your weekly risk limit = how much you’re willing to lose in total before stopping trading.
Professionals cap it between 3% and 6% of their total equity.
Example:
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Account: $10,000
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Weekly risk: 5% → $500 max loss allowed
If you hit –$500, you stop trading for the week.
No exceptions.
That’s how you survive long enough to win.
📊 Step 2: Split It Into Daily Limits
Divide that weekly risk into daily chunks.
Example:
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$500 weekly ÷ 5 trading days = $100 per day
Now you know: lose $100 in one day → stop and review.
No revenge trades. No recovery attempts.
📈 Step 3: Track Drawdowns and Recoveries
At the end of each day, log your equity balance and open risk.
If you lose 3 days in a row, your data will tell you:
“Something’s wrong with execution or market conditions.”
That’s when a pro reduces size, not doubles it.
🔑 Step 4: Use a “Max Exposure Rule”
Never risk more than 6% total open trades at once.
For example:
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3 trades open → each can risk max 2%
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2 trades open → each can risk max 3%
This keeps your total drawdown within limits even during volatility spikes.
🚀 Takeaway
You don’t need to trade every day — you need to protect your capital every week.
A consistent trader treats risk like inventory.
Run out of it, and business is closed until next week.
📢 Join my MQL5 channel for more trading & risk-management insights:
👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/issam_kassas