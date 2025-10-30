XAU/USD Oct 30 2025

Hi all, here's my view on gold (XAU/USD) for today Thursday Oct 30 2025 Asian session.









I'll do top-down view, based on longterm trend gold is in downtrend following major uptrend and ATH at 4381.38, there's temporary low at 3886.43 to watch.









On H4 we can see it's currently ranging between 4030.16 and 3886.43, so we have two important price levels to watch. Breaking 3886.43 means gold might continue its downtrend, and breaking 4030.16 means it might try to continue its major uptrend, might retest and even break the ATH.









Now for the intraday view, we also have yesterday low at 3915.92 so with 3886.43 we have two lows to watch.

My strategy is this:

1. Buy around 3915.92 or 3886.43, if those levels hold. Stop loss is below 2500 pips 3886.43 at 3861.43. Flexible target by watching 4030.16, I might hold it if it breaks.

2. Sell around 4030.16 if the level holds. Stop loss is 2500 pips above at 4055.16, flexible target by watching 3915.92 and 3886.43, I might hold if they break.





Disclaimer: this view and strategy is my own and personal in nature, you might have different opinion and strategy. Always trust your own analysis, system and strategy.