🔄 Why You Keep Changing Strategies (And How to Stop)

🎯 The Lesson

You test a system, it works for a week, then it fails once — and boom, you’re on to the next one.

Sound familiar?

That’s not bad strategy — that’s impatient psychology.

Your brain hates uncertainty, and when results aren’t instant, it wants a new plan to feel safe again.

🧠 What Really Happens

Each time you switch systems, your brain gets a little hit of relief.

It tells you, “Ah, this new one will fix everything.”

But that relief is short-lived.

You never give a method enough time to show its real edge.

So you stay stuck in what traders call “system hopping” — chasing the feeling of control instead of building consistency.

💡 The Fix: Think Like a Scientist, Not a Gambler

A scientist doesn’t throw away an experiment after one bad result.

They collect data, test again, and look for patterns.

You should do the same.

One loss doesn’t mean your system is broken — it just means it’s being tested.

Before you abandon your method, ask:

“Did I lose because the market changed, or because I did?”

Most times, the problem isn’t the setup — it’s the execution.

🔑 Practical Rule: The 20-Trade Test

Commit to running at least 20 trades with one system before judging it.

That’s your sample size.

If it still doesn’t hold up after consistent execution — then adjust it.

But don’t jump ship after one red day.

🚀 Takeaway

You can’t build consistency if you keep resetting your process.

Systems don’t create confidence — repetition does.

The edge isn’t in finding something new.

It’s in mastering what you already have.

👉 Join my MQL5 channel for daily trading psychology insights:

https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/issam_kassas