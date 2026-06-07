Friday Gold EA Check: Smart Gold Hunter Hits New All-Time Highs While First-Page MQL5 Gold EAs Face the NFP Test

Gold trading on Friday is never easy. Especially during NFP week, gold can move fast, spreads can widen, slippage can appear, and weak strategies can show their real risk very quickly.

This week, Smart Gold Hunter once again reached new all-time highs on its live MQL5 signal. The EA took a Friday gold trade, closed it in profit, and continued its growth with controlled risk.

Smart Gold Hunter MT5 Product – No Grid, No Martingale Gold EA:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170050?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page

Smart Gold Hunter Live Signal:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site+Signals+My

At the time of checking, the Smart Gold Hunter signal showed:

Growth: 79.31%

Maximum Drawdown: 14%

Profit Trades: 77.2%

No Grid

No Martingale

The important Friday trade visible on the signal:

Date Type Symbol Volume Open Price Close Price Result 2026.06.05 15:51 Sell XAUUSD 0.01 4430.05 4428.05 +2.00 USD

So before checking the other gold EAs, the result is clear:

Smart Gold Hunter traded Friday, closed profit, and pushed the signal to new all-time highs again.

That is exactly what I want to see from a gold EA: not only marketing, not only backtests, not only beautiful screenshots — but real live signal performance during difficult market conditions.

What Is This Review About?

This is not a full review of every gold EA on MQL5.

This is a Friday-only check of gold trading EAs and signals visible from the screenshots.

The idea is simple:

If the EA/signal is grid or recovery style , I put it in the grid category and do not analyze Friday trades.

If the EA/signal looks non-grid / non-martingale and took a visible Friday gold trade, I write the trade and result.

I only use the visible trades from the screenshots.

I do not claim hidden history or unavailable trade details.

This is not financial advice. It is only my personal observation from public MQL5 signal pages.

The question is very simple:

Who actually traded gold on Friday, and what happened?

1) Smart Gold Hunter

Non-Grid / Non-Martingale Gold EAs With Visible Friday Trades

Status: Traded Friday

Category: No Grid / No Martingale

Broker: ICMarketsSC-MT5-2

Result: Win

Visible Friday trade:

Date Type Symbol Volume Result 2026.06.05 15:51 Sell XAUUSD 0.01 +2.00 USD

Smart Gold Hunter continued its live signal growth and reached new all-time highs again.

For me, this is very important because the EA is designed around controlled gold trading:

No grid

No martingale

No dangerous averaging

Real stop-based trading logic

Fast trade management

Controlled risk approach

Smart Gold Hunter MT5 Product:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170050?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page

Smart Gold Hunter Live Signal:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site+Signals+My

2) Wave Rider EA

Status: Traded Friday

Category: Non-grid / non-martingale style from visible history

Broker: VTMarkets-Live 6

Result: Win

Visible Friday trade:

Date Type Symbol Volume Result 2026.06.05 05:34 Sell XAUUSD-ECN 0.01 +1.77 EUR

Wave Rider EA showed a clean Friday gold trade and closed it in profit.

Its average holding time shown on the signal was around 6 minutes, which makes the result interesting because it does not look like the EA was simply holding a bad gold position for hours or days to escape.

3) ArtQuant Gold

Status: Friday trades visible

Category: Non-grid / non-martingale style from visible history

Broker: ICMarketsSC-MT5-2

Result: Mixed, but visible Friday trades were overall positive

Visible Friday trades from the screenshot:

Date Type Symbol Volume Result 2026.05.29 11:51 Buy XAUUSD 0.01 +3.85 EUR 2026.05.29 11:49 Buy XAUUSD 0.01 +2.23 EUR 2026.05.29 11:38 Buy XAUUSD 0.01 +0.60 EUR 2026.05.29 11:35 Buy XAUUSD 0.01 -0.39 EUR 2026.05.29 11:30 Buy XAUUSD 0.01 -1.51 EUR

From the visible Friday trades, ArtQuant Gold had both winning and losing trades, but the visible total was positive.

This is actually more realistic than signals that show only perfect wins. A real EA can have losses. The key point is whether the losses are controlled and whether the total result stays healthy.

4) BB Return

Status: Traded Friday

Category: Non-grid / non-martingale style from visible history

Broker: ICMarketsSC-MT5-2

Result: Win

Visible Friday trade:

Date Type Symbol Volume Result 2026.05.29 04:25 Sell XAUUSD 0.02 +8.58 USD

BB Return showed a clear Friday gold trade and closed it in profit.

There was also a visible recent drawdown on the curve, so this signal should still be checked carefully from the risk tab. But for this Friday-only review, the visible Friday gold trade was a win.

5) GoldWave Signal

Status: Traded Friday

Category: Non-grid / non-martingale style from visible history

Broker: ICMarketsSC-MT5-4

Result: Win

Visible Friday trade:

Date Type Symbol Volume Result 2026.05.29 13:16 Buy XAUUSD 0.01 +1.52 USD

GoldWave Signal showed a visible Friday gold trade and closed it in profit.

The signal also has a longer public history and many subscribers, which makes it interesting. But again, this article is not a full signal review. I am only checking the visible Friday gold trade result.

Grid / Recovery Category — No Friday Trade Analysis

Some gold EAs from the first page may have impressive marketplace covers, strong growth claims, or active signals, but they appear to belong more to the grid / recovery / averaging category.

For this article, I do not make a Friday trade-by-trade analysis of these systems.

Examples from the first-page style list include:

Quantum Queen

Quantum Athena

Quantum King EA

Quantum Valkyrie

Gold House MT5

Similar grid/recovery-style gold systems

This does not mean every trader must avoid them. Some traders like grid systems and understand the risk.

But they should not be compared directly with non-grid / non-martingale systems.

Grid systems can show beautiful curves for a long time, but when gold trends aggressively, risk can grow very quickly. That is why I separate them from this Friday-only non-grid review.

EA / Signal Friday Gold Trade Visible? Category Friday Result Smart Gold Hunter Yes No Grid / No Martingale Win: +2.00 USD Wave Rider EA Yes Non-grid style Win: +1.77 EUR ArtQuant Gold Yes Non-grid style Mixed, overall positive BB Return Yes Non-grid style Win: +8.58 USD GoldWave Signal Yes Non-grid style Win: +1.52 USD Quantum series Not analyzed Grid / recovery category Skipped Gold House MT5 Not analyzed Grid / recovery category Skipped

Friday Result SummaryFinal Thoughts

Friday gold trading is a serious test.

Many EAs look good in calm market conditions, but Friday volatility, especially around NFP weeks, can show which systems are really controlled and which systems are only hiding risk.

From the visible screenshots, several non-grid / non-martingale style gold EAs from the first page showed positive Friday trades.

Most importantly for me, Smart Gold Hunter also traded Friday, closed in profit, and reached new all-time highs again.

That is the kind of performance I want to see from a live gold EA signal.

Not only a beautiful product image.

Not only a backtest.

Not only a marketing promise.

A real live trade.

A real Friday result.

A new all-time high.

Smart Gold Hunter MT5 Product – No Grid, No Martingale Gold EA:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170050?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page

Smart Gold Hunter Live Signal:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site+Signals+My