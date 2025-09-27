Market Forecast for September 29 – October 03, 2025

The past week was marked by the euro returning to the support/resistance zone around 1.1700, bitcoin falling below 110,000, Brent crude rebounding to the upper boundary of its medium-term range, and gold once again setting a new record high, reaching $3,791 per ounce at its peak.

💶 EUR/USD

The pair ended last week exactly at 1.1700, trading in the 1.1645–1.1820 range. Pressure on the euro came from strong U.S. data and rising Treasury yields, while optimism from euro area PMI releases was limited by weak French figures. During September 29 – October 3, investors’ focus will be on the eurozone’s preliminary inflation data and U.S. labour market statistics. The outcome of these releases may set a new trend: soft European data will increase pressure on the pair, while a disappointing NFP could push quotes back to 1.1820-1.1875, with a target at 1.1920 and potentially 1.2000. The 1.1700 level serves as the medium-term Pivot Point. The nearest resistance is at 1.1755. Support lies around 1.1650, and its breakdown could trigger a move towards 1.1550.

₿ BTC/USD

By Saturday, September 27, bitcoin had slipped to the 109,000-110,000 zone. Reduced interest in risk assets and outflows from crypto ETFs weighed on the market, with the break below 110,000 confirming weakness. In the coming week, dynamics will depend on overall risk sentiment and dollar fluctuations. A rebound in risk appetite could push the price higher again. Resistance levels are at 112,000 and 115,000. A sustained break below the 107,000 support will open the road toward 100,000.

🛢 Brent

Brent crude ended Friday at $68.65 per barrel. Last week, prices balanced between expectations of stronger demand in China and fears of oversupply. Geopolitical risks in the Middle East added to the volatility. Against this backdrop, bulls attempted to break above the $70.00 mark but failed, with prices retreating after reaching $69.79 intraday. This week, the market’s reaction to macro data from the U.S. and Europe, along with fresh signals from OPEC+ policy, will be key drivers. A steady break above $70.00 would strengthen the bulls’ case, while a drop below $68.00 would bring the downside scenario back into play. Key support is at $64.80-65.00; a move lower would open the way to $62.50-63.00.

🥇 XAU/USD

After reaching a new all-time high of $3,791 on September 23, gold eased slightly and closed at $3,761. Demand for the metal was supported by strong safe-haven flows amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainty and expectations of a dovish Federal Reserve. In the coming week, gold will remain sensitive to eurozone inflation data and U.S. labour market releases. Weak numbers may once again push prices toward $3,850-3,900 and even $4,000, while strong NFP figures could trigger a correction back to $3,630-3,700.

🔎 Conclusion

The new week begins with safe-haven demand still underpinning gold, fragile sentiment in the crypto market, cautious dollar strength against the euro, and fresh attempts by Brent to rise above $70.00. On Monday, September 29, markets will react to eurozone consumer confidence data and U.S. durable goods orders. On Tuesday, focus will shift to the U.S. consumer confidence index and China’s official PMIs. On Wednesday, October 1, U.S. ISM Manufacturing, preliminary eurozone inflation data, and Japan’s quarterly Tankan survey will be released. On October 2, U.S. weekly jobless claims and factory orders are due. Finally, on Friday, October 3, all eyes will be on the U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls report and ISM Services index.



