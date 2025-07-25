$3,340 Within A DAY Using Full Auto Scalping Setup || Supply Demand EA ProBot

Hello traders,

Today i tested a Scalping Strategy using 'Supply Demand EA ProBot' . The TP Ratio i used was 0.5 and the SL Ratio was 2.5 . From the input parameters i enabled 1st and 2nd timeframes above and TL/SL Ratio was Zone Based. I stopped for the day after EA placed 4 successful trades. It would be a nice idea not to over trade and stop for the month if you reachyour set monthly profits amount.

In the video, I show you the exact settings I used and all trades the EA placed. You can take an idea and customize them to fit your own trading style. 'Supply Demand EA ProBot' gives you the freedom to adapt any strategy to your personal trading style, just tweak the settings to get the results you want.



⚠️ IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER:

Always test any strategy on a demo account before risking your own capital. Trading involves significant risk, and results can vary due to market conditions, broker execution, spread, and slippage. There are no guarantees of profit. The fact that this strategy performed well on a specific trading period does not mean it will not incur losses at some point. Always use proper risk management and trade responsibly.









You can check the 'Supply Demand EA ProBot' on the following links:





MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116645

MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117023