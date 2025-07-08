Download the Smart Auto Trendline Indicator for MetaTrader 5 for Free

Elevate your trading strategy with the Smart Auto Trendline Indicator, a powerful tool designed to automatically plot support and resistance trendlines on your MetaTrader 5 chart. This indicator simplifies technical analysis by identifying key price levels using two distinct methods, ensuring accuracy and efficiency.

Key Features

Two Extremums (Type 1): Automatically draws trendlines based on two extremum points (highs or lows) within user-defined bar ranges, providing clear support and resistance levels.

Extremum and Delta (Type 2): Combines an extremum point with a minimal delta point for dynamic and responsive trendlines.

Real-Time Updates: Trendlines are updated only when a new bar forms, optimizing performance without compromising chart clarity.

Customizable Settings: Adjust line width, colors (default: pink for support, blue for resistance), and extremum side ranges to suit your trading style.

User-Friendly: Selectable and adjustable trendline properties make it easy to integrate into your workflow.

Input Parameters

Line Type: Choose between EXM_EXM (Two Extremums) or EXM_DELTA (Extremum and Delta).

Left Extremum Side: Set the number of bars to check for the left extremum (default: 20).

Right Extremum Side: Define bars for the right extremum in Type 1 (default: 3).

Offset from Current Bar: Adjust bar offset for Type 2 calculations (default: 3).

Account for Bar Before Extremum: Option to include the bar before the extremum in Type 2 (default: false).

Lines Width: Customize the thickness of trendlines (default: 1).

Support/Resistance Line Color: Personalize colors for support (default: pink) and resistance (default: blue).

Instance Name: Assign a unique identifier for the indicator (default: "AutoTrendLines1").

Why Choose Smart Auto Trendline?

This indicator is perfect for traders looking to automate trendline analysis while maintaining flexibility and precision. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, the Smart Auto Trendline Indicator helps you identify critical price levels with ease, enhancing your decision-making process.

Download Now

Ready to take your trading to the next level? Download the Smart Auto Trendline Indicator from the MQL5 Market:

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