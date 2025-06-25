Japan AI Exo Scalp EA Set File Collection v4

Japan AI Exo Scalp EA Version 4.0 📂 Recommended Set Files Collection
Introduction
Thank you for upgrading to Japan AI Exo Scalp EA v4.0. This major release adds Advanced Risk Management, Reduced API usage, a multi‑symbol AI Decision Panel, and rich market‑structure analytics to improve stability
while maintaining the lightning‑fast o‑family inference engine. fileciteturn0file1L1-L8
Compared with the previous v3.60 build, the new engine supports:
- Dynamic ATR & ADR‑aware break‑even / trailing logic
- Daily draw‑down guard with automatic trading pause
- Session‑aware adaptive threshold (Asian / London / NY)
- Multi‑magic statistics panel for portfolio management
- Optional GPT‑assisted exit decisions to mitigate runaway trends
Important: Before loading any set‑file, open the EA inputs and replace OpenAI_API_Key with your actual key – the EA will not trade without it. fileciteturn0file0L31-L37
📥 Download
Grab all 16 presets in a single archive: 📁 J‑AES_v4_Set_Files.zip 24 kb
📁 J‑AES_v4_Set_Files MT4.zip 24 kb
Set‑File Matrix 🗺️
The collection now spans two time‑frames (M30 & H1), two model families (o3 economy & 4.1 premium reasoning), and four trading styles. File names follow this pattern:
Example: 03_M30_o3_Aggressive.set → 3rd preset, 30‑minute chart, o3 models, aggressive risk.
M30 Time‑frame (8 presets)
|#
|File Name
|Style
|Model Family
|Notes
|01
|01_M30_o3_Conservative.set
|Conservative
|o3
|All‑agree entry, 0.5 % risk
|02
|02_M30_o3_Balanced.set
|Balanced
|o3
|All‑agree, 1 % risk (default)
|03
|03_M30_o3_Aggressive.set
|Aggressive
|o3
|2‑of‑3 voting, 1.5 % risk
|04
|04_M30_4.1_Conservative.set
|Conservative
|4.1
|Premium reasoning, low risk
|05
|05_M30_4.1_Balanced.set
|Balanced
|4.1
|Premium reasoning, 1 % risk
|06
|06_M30_4.1_Aggressive.set
|Aggressive
|4.1
|Higher frequency, 1.5 %
|07
|07_M30_o3_TrailingStop.set
|Trailing‑Stop
|o3
|Locks profit at 20/15 pips
|08
|08_M30_4.1_TrailingStop.set
|Trailing‑Stop
|4.1
|Same logic, premium model
H1 Time‑frame (8 presets)
|#
|File Name
|Style
|Model Family
|Notes
|09
|09_H1_o3_Conservative.set
|Conservative
|o3
|Lower trade count, swing risk
|10
|10_H1_o3_Balanced.set
|Balanced
|o3
|Ideal “set & forget”
|11
|11_H1_o3_Aggressive.set
|Aggressive
|o3
|Faster growth, larger swings
|12
|12_H1_4.1_Conservative.set
|Conservative
|4.1
|Premium AI + max safety
|13
|13_H1_4.1_Balanced.set
|Balanced
|4.1
|Solid R:R, lower API calls
|14
|14_H1_4.1_Aggressive.set
|Aggressive
|4.1
|High return, monitored draw‑down
|15
|15_H1_o3_TrailingStop.set
|Trailing‑Stop
|o3
|Locks profit quickly
|16
|16_H1_4.1_TrailingStop.set
|Trailing‑Stop
|4.1
|Premium model variant
Common Settings (Shared by all .set files)
- Arrow1_Model: o4‑mini‑2025‑04‑16 – fast, low cost first inference
- UseDynamicThreshold: true – session & volatility adaptive filter
- EnableDailyDrawdown: true – 5 % max loss per calendar day
- EnableOvernightFilter: true – closes positions before broker roll‑over
- CSV Trade Log: enabled for full audit trail
Parameter names match the source code – advanced users may tweak but the provided presets were back‑tested on 2015‑2025 data and forward‑run on live ticks.
Recommended Usage by Trading Style
|Profile
|Suggested Files
|Why choose these?
|👶 Beginners / Capital Protection
|01, 04, 08, 09, 12, 15
|All‑agree entry, 0.5–1 % risk, optional trailing
|⚖️ Balanced Growth
|02, 05, 10, 13
|1 % risk, steady frequency, suitable for multi‑pair baskets
|🚀 Higher Return Seekers
|03, 06, 11, 14
|2‑of‑3 voting, 1.5 %+ risk – monitor draw‑down
|🔒 Profit Lock‑in
|07, 08, 15, 16
|Trailing stop engages after 20 pips, perfect for news bursts
How to Use the Set‑Files 📑
- Download the ZIP above and extract .set files into MQL5\Presets .
- API Key Setup – open EA parameters, paste your OpenAI key.
- Load – on the Inputs tab click Load… and select a preset.
- Match Risk – choose a file that reflects your risk appetite & timeframe.
(Tip: combine one M30 and one H1 aggressive for a portfolio.)
First‑Day Checklist ✅
- Run the EA on a demo account for at least 5 trading days.
- Start with UseFixedLot = true and 0.01 lots.
- Enable VPS or keep MT5 online 24/5 to avoid missed signals.
- Review monthly; adjust RiskPercent and UseAllAgree if market conditions change.
📌 Disclaimer
Foreign-exchange (FX) trading carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance, back-tests, and forward tests shown for Japan AI Exo Scalp EA do not guarantee future results. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose, and always verify your broker’s leverage, margin rules, and execution quality before going live. Neither the author nor the distributor shall be held liable for any direct or indirect losses arising from use of this EA or the accompanying set files.
Version 4.0 | Japan AI Exo Scalp EA – Trade smart & stay safe 🚀