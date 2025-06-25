Japan AI Exo Scalp EA Set File Collection v4

Japan AI Exo Scalp EA Version 4.0 📂 Recommended Set Files Collection

Introduction

Thank you for upgrading to Japan AI Exo Scalp EA v4.0. This major release adds Advanced Risk Management, Reduced API usage, a multi‑symbol AI Decision Panel, and rich market‑structure analytics to improve stability

while maintaining the lightning‑fast o‑family inference engine. fileciteturn0file1L1-L8

Compared with the previous v3.60 build, the new engine supports:

Dynamic ATR & ADR‑aware break‑even / trailing logic

Daily draw‑down guard with automatic trading pause

Session‑aware adaptive threshold (Asian / London / NY)

Multi‑magic statistics panel for portfolio management

Optional GPT‑assisted exit decisions to mitigate runaway trends

Important: Before loading any set‑file, open the EA inputs and replace OpenAI_API_Key with your actual key – the EA will not trade without it. fileciteturn0file0L31-L37

📥 Download

Grab all 16 presets in a single archive: 📁 J‑AES_v4_Set_Files.zip 24 kb

📁 J‑AES_v4_Set_Files MT4.zip 24 kb

Set‑File Matrix 🗺️

The collection now spans two time‑frames (M30 & H1), two model families (o3 economy & 4.1 premium reasoning), and four trading styles. File names follow this pattern:

Example: 03_M30_o3_Aggressive.set → 3rd preset, 30‑minute chart, o3 models, aggressive risk.





M30 Time‑frame (8 presets)

# File Name Style Model Family Notes 01 01_M30_o3_Conservative.set Conservative o3 All‑agree entry, 0.5 % risk 02 02_M30_o3_Balanced.set Balanced o3 All‑agree, 1 % risk (default) 03 03_M30_o3_Aggressive.set Aggressive o3 2‑of‑3 voting, 1.5 % risk 04 04_M30_4.1_Conservative.set Conservative 4.1 Premium reasoning, low risk 05 05_M30_4.1_Balanced.set Balanced 4.1 Premium reasoning, 1 % risk 06 06_M30_4.1_Aggressive.set Aggressive 4.1 Higher frequency, 1.5 % 07 07_M30_o3_TrailingStop.set Trailing‑Stop o3 Locks profit at 20/15 pips 08 08_M30_4.1_TrailingStop.set Trailing‑Stop 4.1 Same logic, premium model





H1 Time‑frame (8 presets)

# File Name Style Model Family Notes 09 09_H1_o3_Conservative.set Conservative o3 Lower trade count, swing risk 10 10_H1_o3_Balanced.set Balanced o3 Ideal “set & forget” 11 11_H1_o3_Aggressive.set Aggressive o3 Faster growth, larger swings 12 12_H1_4.1_Conservative.set Conservative 4.1 Premium AI + max safety 13 13_H1_4.1_Balanced.set Balanced 4.1 Solid R:R, lower API calls 14 14_H1_4.1_Aggressive.set Aggressive 4.1 High return, monitored draw‑down 15 15_H1_o3_TrailingStop.set Trailing‑Stop o3 Locks profit quickly 16 16_H1_4.1_TrailingStop.set Trailing‑Stop 4.1 Premium model variant

Common Settings (Shared by all .set files)

Arrow1_Model: o4‑mini‑2025‑04‑16 – fast, low cost first inference

o4‑mini‑2025‑04‑16 – fast, low cost first inference UseDynamicThreshold: true – session & volatility adaptive filter

true – session & volatility adaptive filter EnableDailyDrawdown: true – 5 % max loss per calendar day

true – 5 % max loss per calendar day EnableOvernightFilter: true – closes positions before broker roll‑over

true – closes positions before broker roll‑over CSV Trade Log: enabled for full audit trail

Parameter names match the source code – advanced users may tweak but the provided presets were back‑tested on 2015‑2025 data and forward‑run on live ticks.

Recommended Usage by Trading Style

Profile Suggested Files Why choose these? 👶 Beginners / Capital Protection 01, 04, 08, 09, 12, 15 All‑agree entry, 0.5–1 % risk, optional trailing ⚖️ Balanced Growth 02, 05, 10, 13 1 % risk, steady frequency, suitable for multi‑pair baskets 🚀 Higher Return Seekers 03, 06, 11, 14 2‑of‑3 voting, 1.5 %+ risk – monitor draw‑down 🔒 Profit Lock‑in 07, 08, 15, 16 Trailing stop engages after 20 pips, perfect for news bursts

How to Use the Set‑Files 📑

Download the ZIP above and extract .set files into MQL5\Presets . API Key Setup – open EA parameters, paste your OpenAI key. Load – on the Inputs tab click Load… and select a preset. Match Risk – choose a file that reflects your risk appetite & timeframe.

(Tip: combine one M30 and one H1 aggressive for a portfolio.)

First‑Day Checklist ✅

Run the EA on a demo account for at least 5 trading days.

account for at least 5 trading days. Start with UseFixedLot = true and 0.01 lots.

Enable VPS or keep MT5 online 24/5 to avoid missed signals.

Review monthly; adjust RiskPercent and UseAllAgree if market conditions change.

📌 Disclaimer

Foreign-exchange (FX) trading carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance, back-tests, and forward tests shown for Japan AI Exo Scalp EA do not guarantee future results. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose, and always verify your broker’s leverage, margin rules, and execution quality before going live. Neither the author nor the distributor shall be held liable for any direct or indirect losses arising from use of this EA or the accompanying set files.

Version 4.0 | Japan AI Exo Scalp EA – Trade smart & stay safe 🚀