TW Scalper Robot: A Cutting-Edge Scalper EA for Gold Trading





Are you looking for a professional and reliable solution to achieve quick and smart profits in the gold market?





The TW Scalper Robot is a specialized scalping bot designed by the "Trade Wizard" team, combining three advanced indicators and precise trading algorithms to turn you into a true trend hunter.





This Forex Robot utilizes advanced risk management, trailing stops, and other intelligent functions to execute all trades with maximum safety, ensuring the security of your profits.









Key Features of TW Scalper Robot – An Advanced Forex Robot for Scalping:





1- Single Trade Management:





This Scalper Robot opens only one position at a time to maintain complete focus on the trade with the highest probability of success, avoiding unnecessary entries and fully controlling risk.





This prevents drawdowns and excessive open trade volumes, avoiding margin calls.









2- Accurate Trend Change Detection:





With a two-step trend detection filter, this scalping bot can identify market changes with high precision, avoiding noise and false signals as much as possible, and entering trades at the right time.









3- Comprehensive Capital Management:





Each trade is controlled by setting Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, and Break-Even levels to protect your capital in all conditions.







4- Precise Trade Timing Capabilities:





You can set specific times for the Forex Robot to operate, optimizing its activity based on your personal experience in the market.

For example, it can avoid entering trades during market open and close times when spreads are usually high or during news events.





Note: The robot does not enter trades during these times but manages open positions.







5- Smart and Secure Stop Loss:





Our Scalper EA places stop losses at logical and protected points to minimize trading risks.







6- Market Volume Analysis:





Using an indicator developed by the " Trade Wizard" team , this scalping bot analyzes the strength and credibility of trends and signals, entering only strong trends.







7- Display of Suitable Levels for Trailing Stop:





This feature helps you adjust your trailing stop based on technical levels in long-term trends and select longer profit targets when conditions are favorable.







8- Risky Trade Alerts:





Before entering high-risk trades, you will receive an alert.



At this time, you can temporarily deactivate the robot and reactivate it once the risk decreases.







9- Suitable for Gold (XAUUSD) and Short Timeframes (M1 and M5):





This scalping bot is fully optimized for scalping trades on the gold symbol in lower timeframes.











Recommended Settings:





Start with default settings derived from our experience that have yielded successful results.

You can view examples of these tests in the video below.

You can customize this product based on your needs.





Recommendations:





Use timeframes appropriate for your risk management and capital level.

Use ECN and ECN_pro accounts or other low-spread accounts.

Test before purchasing in the tester.

You can watch more videos on our YouTube channel.





End:





This strategy includes several additional steps that can provide stronger and more signals in future updates currently being designed, which will not include discounts.

If you are satisfied with the tests, purchase now.



