Market Forecast for the Week of May 19 – 23, 2025

The past week was marked by high volatility across financial markets. Investors continued to assess macroeconomic signals, central bank decisions, and geopolitical developments. Currency pairs fluctuated within technical ranges, bitcoin corrected after a strong rally, while oil and gold showed mixed dynamics. The upcoming week may bring new impulses, especially in light of expectations regarding interest rates and potential comments from regulators.

💶 EUR/USD

The EUR/USD pair ends the current week with moderate losses near the 1.1162 mark. Moving averages indicate a prevailing bearish trend, although the price’s breakout above the signal lines suggests buying pressure and a possible start of a bullish correction. In the coming days, the pair is likely to attempt growth towards the resistance area at 1.1305, followed by a rebound and renewed decline with a target below 1.0765. An additional signal of weakness is a test of the broken trendline on the RSI indicator and a bounce from the lower boundary of the ascending channel. The bearish scenario will be cancelled if the price breaks confidently above 1.1705, which may lead to further growth towards the 1.1985 zone. A confirmed decline would come from a close below 1.1045.

💰 BTC/USD

Bitcoin ends the week at 103,592 and continues to move within an ascending channel. Moving averages confirm a strong bullish trend. A short-term correction is expected towards the support level at 95,605, followed by a potential rebound and further growth with a target above 127,605. Additional confirmation of upward movement will come from a bounce off the lower boundary of the channel and a test of the support line on the RSI. The growth scenario will be cancelled if the price falls below 88,405, opening the path to a decline towards 75,665. A breakout above 108,665 will confirm continued bullish momentum.

🛢 Brent

Brent crude ends the week at $64.85 per barrel. The market remains in a downward trend, as confirmed by moving averages. The price has broken below the signal lines area, signalling strong seller pressure. A short-term correction towards $67.65 is expected, but a bounce and renewed decline toward the $55.05 level may follow. A test of the resistance line on the RSI and a rejection from the upper boundary of the descending channel will serve as signals for further declines. A breakout above $72.55 would cancel the bearish scenario and suggest a rise toward $78.05. A confirmed drop would come with a close below $61.55.

🥇 XAU/USD

Gold is correcting around $3,202 per ounce, continuing to move within a descending channel, despite moving averages indicating an overall uptrend. A further drop toward support at $3,145 is expected, followed by a rebound and price growth toward $3,545. Additional bullish signals include a test of the trendline on the RSI and a bounce from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario of rising gold prices will be cancelled if the price falls below $2,965, opening the way to a decline toward $2,775. A breakout above $3,345 would confirm a reversal and continued price appreciation.

📌 Conclusion

Financial markets are in a phase of technical reassessment. Investors should closely watch key support and resistance levels, along with confirming signals on technical indicators. EUR/USD and Brent show signs of correction within broader downtrends. Bitcoin could resume its upward movement after a temporary pullback. Gold also holds growth potential, provided current supports remain intact. All scenarios may shift upon breakout of critical levels, making proper risk management essential.



