Installation Guide: FxS Moving Average Pro EA

Congrats on getting the FxS Moving Average Pro EA from MQL5.com! Now it’s time to get it up and running on your MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned trader, this guide will walk you through every step—from purchase to deployment—so you can start using your new expert advisor with confidence.

✅ Step-by-Step Installation Guide

Step 1: Open MetaTrader 5

First things first:

Launch the MetaTrader 5 terminal on your computer.

terminal on your computer. Make sure you are logged in to the same MQL5 account you used to purchase the EA.

📌 You must be logged into your MQL5 account in the MT5 terminal to access your purchased products. * Click on Tools -> Options -> Community Tab.





* Click on "If you have an account, please log-in".

* Enter your mql5.com login and password.

* Then, activate the EA or Indicator in your platform. This will spend an activation.

Step 2: Access the Market Tab

Click in View -> Toolbox -> Market -> Downloads Tab.

The purchased EA/Indicator should be listed.





🧭 If you don’t see the Toolbox window, press Ctrl + T or go to View > Toolbox .





Step 3: Install the EA

Click the Download/Install button.

MT5 will automatically download and place FxS Moving Average Pro EA into the correct directory under: MQL5 > Experts > Market

Step 4: Attach FxS Moving Average Pro EA to a Chart

Now that the EA is installed:

Click View -> Navigator to open the navigator.

The recently activated EA will be listed in Navigator -> Expert Advisors -> Market.

Drag and drop FxS Moving Average Pro EA onto your chart.





Refer to the sections below in MetaTrader for all relevant dialogs: credentials, market, downloads, and navigator.

















Step 5: Configure the Settings

After attaching the EA, the Inputs tab will appear.





Here you can configure your preferred MA settings , Recovery settings , Trailing SL or TP , etc.

Click OK when you're ready.

Step 6: Enable AutoTrading

Make sure AutoTrading is turned on (green play button in the toolbar).

The blue mortarboard hat in the top-right corner of your chart confirms that the EA is running.

🧪 Optional: Test in Strategy Tester (Recommended Before Going Live)

Go to View > Strategy Tester or press Ctrl + R.





Select FxS Moving Average Pro EA from the dropdown.

Choose a symbol and timeframe.

Run a backtest to see how the EA performs under historical conditions.

💡 Tips & Reminders

Always use a demo account to test the EA and your settings before deploying it live.

Make sure the required symbols are visible in your Market Watch window.

Check that trading is enabled for the account and broker you’re using.

If any issues occur, check the Experts and Journal tabs for error messages.

🎉 You’re All Set!

You’ve now successfully installed FxS Moving Average Pro EA and are ready to let it analyze the market and make trades based on the moving average logic.







