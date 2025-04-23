Daily AI Scalps – 2025-04-22 | USD/JPY +63 pips & Today’s PMI Playbook

Good morning, traders! Our AI booked +63 pips (4 wins / 0 losses) from a sequence of USD/JPY shorts around the US LEI release. The tables below give a detailed breakdown and outline today’s high-impact indicator setups.

Daily Snapshot (Apr 22)

Net Pips: +63 pips (4 W / 0 L)

+63 pips (4 W / 0 L) Most-Traded Pair: USD/JPY — short bias

USD/JPY — short bias Next Catalyst: Euro Area CCI 🇪🇺 (23:00 JST)

Cumulative Performance (since 2025-01-01)

★ Rank Wins / Losses Win Rate Net Pips ★★★★★ 1 / 0 100 % +30 ★★★★☆ 31 / 0 100 % +530 ★★★☆☆ 26 / 3 90 % +350 ★★☆☆☆ 15 / 8 65 % +38 ★☆☆☆☆ 1 / 3 25 % -3

Previous-Day Trade Results

Pair Indicator Time (JST) Plan Pips W / L ★ USD/JPY US LEI 21:30 Short on weak data +18 Win ★★★☆☆ USD/JPY JPN Flash Mfg PMI 09:30 Short on upside surprise +12 Win ★★☆☆☆ USD/JPY JPN Flash Services PMI 09:45 Short bias +8 Win ★★☆☆☆ USD/JPY BoJ Core CPI YoY 08:50 Short on CPI miss +25 Win ★★★☆☆





Key Economic Indicators & Forecasts

Today's Economic Indicators (Date/Time) Target Currency Pairs (2 pairs) Forecast & Strategy Confidence (★ Rating) Expected Move (pips) April 23 (Wednesday) 8:30 AM ET

US Housing Starts & Building Permits (March) USD/JPY Permits are seen edging higher; buy (Long USD/JPY) 5 minutes before the release to capture any dollar-positive surprise, then exit 5 seconds after. ★★★☆☆ 15 April 23 (Wednesday) 9:45 AM ET

US S&P Global PMI Flash (April) USD/JPY Services PMI may slip; sell (Short USD/JPY) 5 minutes before the data to position for a softer-services shock, close 5 seconds after the headlines. ★★★☆☆ 25 April 23 (Wednesday) 10:00 AM ET

US New Home Sales (March) USD/JPY Sales expected to stay firm; buy (Long USD/JPY) 5 minutes ahead, exit 5 seconds post-release to catch a potential dollar bid. ★★★★☆ 25 April 23 (Wednesday) 10:30 AM ET

EIA Crude Oil Inventories (w/e 18 Apr) USD/CAD Risk of inventory draw; sell (Short USD/CAD) 5 minutes before to ride a CAD pop on tighter supplies, flatten 5 seconds after. ★★★☆☆ 20 April 23 (Wednesday) 12:30 PM ET

BoE Governor Bailey Speech GBP/USD Market expects dovish tones; sell (Short GBP/USD) 5 minutes before the speech, exit as soon as key remarks hit the wires. ★★☆☆☆ 35 April 23 (Wednesday) 9:30 PM ET

RBA Quarterly Economic Bulletin AUD/USD No trade – bulletin rarely moves price on a 5-second horizon; stand aside. ★☆☆☆☆ 10 April 24 (Thursday) 4:00 AM ET

Germany IFO Business Climate (April) EUR/USD Sentiment likely to soften; sell (Short EUR/USD) 5 minutes pre-release, cover 5 seconds after to capture downside momentum. ★★★★☆ 25 April 23 (Wednesday) 6:50 AM ET

Japan Corporate Services Price Index (March) USD/JPY No trade – typical reaction is sub-5 pips and not suitable for ultra-short scalps. ★☆☆☆☆ 5

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