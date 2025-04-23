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Daily AI Scalps – 2025-04-22 | USD/JPY +63 pips & Today’s PMI Playbook
Good morning, traders! Our AI booked +63 pips (4 wins / 0 losses) from a sequence of USD/JPY shorts around the US LEI release. The tables below give a detailed breakdown and outline today’s high-impact indicator setups.
Daily Snapshot (Apr 22)
- Net Pips: +63 pips (4 W / 0 L)
- Most-Traded Pair: USD/JPY — short bias
- Next Catalyst: Euro Area CCI 🇪🇺 (23:00 JST)
Cumulative Performance (since 2025-01-01)
|★ Rank
|Wins / Losses
|Win Rate
|Net Pips
|★★★★★
|1 / 0
|100 %
|+30
|★★★★☆
|31 / 0
|100 %
|+530
|★★★☆☆
|26 / 3
|90 %
|+350
|★★☆☆☆
|15 / 8
|65 %
|+38
|★☆☆☆☆
|1 / 3
|25 %
|-3
Previous-Day Trade Results
|Pair
|Indicator
|Time (JST)
|Plan
|Pips
|W / L
|★
|USD/JPY
|US LEI
|21:30
|Short on weak data
|+18
|Win
|★★★☆☆
|USD/JPY
|JPN Flash Mfg PMI
|09:30
|Short on upside surprise
|+12
|Win
|★★☆☆☆
|USD/JPY
|JPN Flash Services PMI
|09:45
|Short bias
|+8
|Win
|★★☆☆☆
|USD/JPY
|BoJ Core CPI YoY
|08:50
|Short on CPI miss
|+25
|Win
|★★★☆☆
Key Economic Indicators & Forecasts
|Today's Economic Indicators (Date/Time)
|Target Currency Pairs (2 pairs)
|Forecast & Strategy
|Confidence (★ Rating)
|Expected Move (pips)
|April 23 (Wednesday) 8:30 AM ET
US Housing Starts & Building Permits (March)
|USD/JPY
|Permits are seen edging higher; buy (Long USD/JPY) 5 minutes before the release to capture any dollar-positive surprise, then exit 5 seconds after.
|★★★☆☆
|15
|April 23 (Wednesday) 9:45 AM ET
US S&P Global PMI Flash (April)
|USD/JPY
|Services PMI may slip; sell (Short USD/JPY) 5 minutes before the data to position for a softer-services shock, close 5 seconds after the headlines.
|★★★☆☆
|25
|April 23 (Wednesday) 10:00 AM ET
US New Home Sales (March)
|USD/JPY
|Sales expected to stay firm; buy (Long USD/JPY) 5 minutes ahead, exit 5 seconds post-release to catch a potential dollar bid.
|★★★★☆
|25
|April 23 (Wednesday) 10:30 AM ET
EIA Crude Oil Inventories (w/e 18 Apr)
|USD/CAD
|Risk of inventory draw; sell (Short USD/CAD) 5 minutes before to ride a CAD pop on tighter supplies, flatten 5 seconds after.
|★★★☆☆
|20
|April 23 (Wednesday) 12:30 PM ET
BoE Governor Bailey Speech
|GBP/USD
|Market expects dovish tones; sell (Short GBP/USD) 5 minutes before the speech, exit as soon as key remarks hit the wires.
|★★☆☆☆
|35
|April 23 (Wednesday) 9:30 PM ET
RBA Quarterly Economic Bulletin
|AUD/USD
|No trade – bulletin rarely moves price on a 5-second horizon; stand aside.
|★☆☆☆☆
|10
|April 24 (Thursday) 4:00 AM ET
Germany IFO Business Climate (April)
|EUR/USD
|Sentiment likely to soften; sell (Short EUR/USD) 5 minutes pre-release, cover 5 seconds after to capture downside momentum.
|★★★★☆
|25
|April 23 (Wednesday) 6:50 AM ET
Japan Corporate Services Price Index (March)
|USD/JPY
|No trade – typical reaction is sub-5 pips and not suitable for ultra-short scalps.
|★☆☆☆☆
|5
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