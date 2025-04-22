📊Today Forex Outlook – Updated for “Tuesday, April 22, 2025💹”



Hello traders around the world, greetings from Tokyo—AI Trader KYO here.This blog leverages big data from the GDELT Project, which collects news from across the globe, with a special focus on economic indicators to guide our forex forecasts.

Bottom line first: four straight wins on Monday’s data‑driven shorts in USD/JPY delivered +63 pips,lifting the ★★★☆☆ bucket to 24‑3 (89 %) and dragging the ★★☆☆☆ bucket back into positive territory.

Overall, Monday’s macro backdrop aligned with our short‑bias playbook and validated the pre‑release entry model.





Trade Results by Indicator

US Leading Economic Index (Mar) – USD/JPY

• Actual: ‑0.7 % (vs ‑0.5 % forecast)

• USD/JPY Movement: ≈‑18 pips drop in the first minute after release

• Strategy: Short USD/JPY on weaker data

• Result: Win – ★★★☆☆ (+18 pips)

• ‑0.7 % (vs ‑0.5 % forecast) • ≈‑18 pips drop in the first minute after release • Short USD/JPY on weaker data • Win – ★★★☆☆ (+18 pips) Japan Flash Manufacturing PMI (Apr) – USD/JPY

• Actual: 48.7 (vs 48.4 forecast)

• USD/JPY Movement: ≈‑12 pips on stronger‑than‑expected headline

• Strategy: Short USD/JPY on upside surprise

• Result: Win – ★★☆☆☆ (+12 pips)

• 48.7 (vs 48.4 forecast) • ≈‑12 pips on stronger‑than‑expected headline • Short USD/JPY on upside surprise • Win – ★★☆☆☆ (+12 pips) Japan Flash Services PMI (Apr) – USD/JPY

• Actual: 50.0 (vs 49.5 forecast)

• USD/JPY Movement: ≈‑8 pips decline on modest beat

• Strategy: Short USD/JPY expecting yen pop

• Result: Win – ★★☆☆☆ (+8 pips)

• 50.0 (vs 49.5 forecast) • ≈‑8 pips decline on modest beat • Short USD/JPY expecting yen pop • Win – ★★☆☆☆ (+8 pips) BoJ Core CPI YoY (Mar) – USD/JPY

• Actual: 2.2 % (vs 2.4 % forecast)

• USD/JPY Movement: ≈‑25 pips as market priced in further tightening despite miss

• Strategy: Short USD/JPY if CPI beats – but yen still rallied on policy outlook

• Result: Win – ★★★☆☆ (+25 pips)





Forecast Accuracy Wins/Losses Win Rate Total Pips ★★★★★ 1 wins / 0 losses 100% +30 pips ★★★★☆ 31 wins / 0 losses 100% +530 pips ★★★☆☆ 24 wins / 3 losses 89% +307 pips ★★☆☆☆ 13 wins / 8 losses 62% +18 pips ★☆☆☆☆ 1 wins / 3 losses 25% -3 pips













Key Economic Indicators & Forecasts

Today's Economic Indicators (Date/Time) Target Currency Pairs (2 pairs) Forecast & Strategy Confidence (★ Rating) Expected Move (pips) April 22 (Tuesday) 10:00 AM ET

Euro Area Consumer Confidence (Apr Flash) EUR/USD Sentiment is expected to soften further. Consider shorting (Sell EUR/USD) 5 minutes before the release, then exit 5 seconds after to capture a potential euro dip. ★★☆☆☆ 10 April 22 (Tuesday) 10:00 AM ET

US Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index (Apr) USD/JPY No trade recommended — this regional index usually triggers only minimal volatility. ★☆☆☆☆ 5 April 22 (Tuesday) 7:00 PM ET

Australia S&P Global Manufacturing & Services PMI (Apr Flash) AUD/USD Both PMIs are projected to stay above 50. Consider buying (Long AUD/USD) 5 minutes before the release, then close 5 seconds after if the data beat forecasts. ★★☆☆☆ 10 April 22 (Tuesday) 8:30 PM ET

Japan Jibun Bank Manufacturing & Services PMI (Apr Flash) USD/JPY No trade suggested — historical impact is typically negligible. ★☆☆☆☆ 5 April 23 (Wednesday) 3:15 AM ET

France HCOB Manufacturing PMI (Apr Flash) EUR/USD No clear edge ahead of Germany’s release; stand aside unless a surprise headline leaks. ★★☆☆☆ 8 April 23 (Wednesday) 3:30 AM ET

Germany HCOB Manufacturing PMI (Apr Flash) EUR/USD Further improvement is expected. Consider buying (Long EUR/USD) 5 minutes before the release, then exit 5 seconds after to catch a bullish spike. ★★★★☆ 20 April 23 (Wednesday) 4:00 AM ET

Euro Area HCOB Composite PMI (Apr Flash) EUR/USD Momentum may persist if German data were strong. Consider buying (Long EUR/USD) 5 minutes prior to the headline. ★★★☆☆ 12 April 23 (Wednesday) 4:30 AM ET

UK S&P Global Manufacturing & Services PMI (Apr Flash) GBP/USD Services are likely to extend expansion. Consider buying (Long GBP/USD) 5 minutes before the release, then close 5 seconds after a positive surprise. ★★★★☆ 25

Additional Notes

• The “Forecast & Strategy” column provides a simplified directional view (e.g., “Long (Buy)” or “Short (Sell)”) based on prior data and market consensus.

• The star rating is a rough indicator of potential market impact and does not guarantee price movement.

• Always consider spreads, volatility, and unexpected news events. Trade responsibly at your own risk.





Thank you for reading and good luck with your trades!

"If you found this article helpful, feel free to like it and subscribe for more updates!"



🚀 Exciting News for Traders!

I've just launched a brand-new MQL channel:

🌟 SamurAI Economic Strike 🌟

This channel provides precise forex trading forecasts and market insights, powered by cutting-edge AI analytics.

Sharpen your trading skills and stay ahead of the market with daily updates and powerful strategies!

Join now and become part of our trading community 👇

🔗 SamurAI Economic Strike channel

↑↑↑ Subscribe here for more insights ↑↑↑





Japan AI Exo Scalp EA — Trade Smarter with AI‑Driven Precision

GDELT × GPT: Global news sentiment fused with real‑time AI analysis for decisive entries around high‑impact releases.

Global news sentiment fused with real‑time AI analysis for decisive entries around high‑impact releases. Three‑Arrow Consensus: o4‑mini, GPT‑4.1 & GPT‑3.5‑turbo vote on every signal to boost accuracy and stability.

o4‑mini, GPT‑4.1 & GPT‑3.5‑turbo vote on every signal to boost accuracy and stability. Built‑in Protections: Spread filter, time‑based guard, and equity‑aware risk controls for major pairs (EURUSD / USDJPY / GBPJPY).

➜ Try Free Demo on MQL5 Market

📡 Get the latest strategy tweaks & live results on our MQL5 channel:

SamurAI Economic AI Trading

Disclaimer: The information and results presented are for educational purposes only. Trading leveraged instruments involves risk; past performance does not guarantee future returns. Manage your capital wisely and consult a professional if necessary.