Scammer luring traders to invest in fake schemes!

It has come to our attention that a scammer from India has created multiple fake Telegram channels using the name Intraquotes and also it's logo. These fraudulent accounts are being used to lure individuals into investing in fake schemes by promising attractive returns.

Fake channels' usernames:

@intraquotes1

@intraquote





Fake Trading Group admin (Scammer):

@Contacting_admin07 @Coinswitch_Trading (previous username)









(Note: these scammers keep changing their usernames from time to time) To appear legitimate, they share copied trading signals from other sources and even fabricate fake reviews and trading profit screenshots to deceive traders.





He is persuading traders to join a fraudulent VIP trading room or an exclusive "secret" trading group/channel in exchange for a fee .

To attract traders, he frequently posts motivational quotes or GIFs designed to lure them into investing in his scam. Operating from India, he targets traders globally. To facilitate cross-border scams, he instructs victims to invest through a cryptocurrency wallet.





Important Reminder:

We will never ask you to invest money with us, Intraquotes. We are not brokers, fund managers, or involved in handling any investments. We do not have any secret special paid VIP trading group.





Stay vigilant, and always verify the authenticity of any account claiming to represent us. Protect yourself from scams by dealing only with official Intraquotes channels.





Official Telegram Channel:

t.me/intraquotes

Official mql5 channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/intraquotes

#intraquotes #scam #fakechannel #telegram