Scammer luring traders to invest in fake schemes!

It has come to our attention that a scammer from India has created multiple fake Telegram channels using the name Intraquotes and also it's logo.
These fraudulent accounts are being used to lure individuals into investing in fake schemes by promising attractive returns.
@Contacting_admin07
@Coinswitch_Trading (previous username)
(Note: these scammers keep changing their usernames from time to time)
To appear legitimate, they share copied trading signals from other sources and even fabricate fake reviews and trading profit screenshots to deceive traders.
Stay vigilant, and always verify the authenticity of any account claiming to represent us. Protect yourself from scams by dealing only with official Intraquotes channels.
Official Telegram Channel:
t.me/intraquotes
Official mql5 channel: