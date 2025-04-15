📊Today Forex Outlook - Updated for Tuesday, April 15, 2025💹

Hello traders around the world, greetings from Tokyo—AI Trader KYO here.

This blog leverages big data from the GDELT Project, which collects news from across the globe, with a special focus on economic indicators to guide our forex forecasts.

Trading Results – "Monday, April 14, 2025"

Yesterday’s market delivered mixed results influenced by key economic releases. The OPEC report bolstered a long position in USD/CAD, while the FRB Governor Waller’s speech pushed USD/JPY higher. However, the Atlanta Fed and UK Employment data did not move as anticipated, leading to losses on those trades. Overall, higher confidence forecasts outperformed, demonstrating that a careful read of economic indicators can provide a profitable edge. These insights will help fine-tune strategies for future trades.

Trade Results by Indicator

OPEC Monthly Report – USD/CAD

• Actual: The report confirmed a cautious tone on global demand with CAD weakening more than expected (about a 0.4% drop vs. a 0.2% forecasted decline)

• USD/CAD Movement: Approximately +15 pips increase

• Strategy: Entered long ahead of the report anticipating a CAD sell-off

• Result: Win – ★★★☆☆ (+15 pips)

• The report confirmed a cautious tone on global demand with CAD weakening more than expected (about a 0.4% drop vs. a 0.2% forecasted decline) • Approximately +15 pips increase • Entered long ahead of the report anticipating a CAD sell-off • Win – ★★★☆☆ (+15 pips) FRB Governor Waller Speech – USD/JPY

• Actual: The speech delivered a moderately hawkish tone, supporting the USD as expected

• USD/JPY Movement: Approximately +25 pips increase

• Strategy: Entered long based on the anticipated hawkish remarks

• Result: Win – ★★★★☆ (+25 pips)

• The speech delivered a moderately hawkish tone, supporting the USD as expected • Approximately +25 pips increase • Entered long based on the anticipated hawkish remarks • Win – ★★★★☆ (+25 pips) Philadelphia Fed President Harker Speech – USD/JPY

• Actual: The remarks were less hawkish than expected, resulting in only a modest market reaction

• USD/JPY Movement: Approximately +5 pips increase

• Strategy: Entered long expecting further hawkish reinforcement

• Result: Win – ★★☆☆☆ (+5 pips)

• The remarks were less hawkish than expected, resulting in only a modest market reaction • Approximately +5 pips increase • Entered long expecting further hawkish reinforcement • Win – ★★☆☆☆ (+5 pips) Atlanta Fed President Bostic Speech – USD/JPY

• Actual: A neutral tone prevailed, with the market remaining largely unchanged

• USD/JPY Movement: No significant movement (0 pips)

• Strategy: Entered long expecting supportive USD sentiment, which did not materialize

• Result: Loss – ★☆☆☆☆ (0 pips)

• A neutral tone prevailed, with the market remaining largely unchanged • No significant movement (0 pips) • Entered long expecting supportive USD sentiment, which did not materialize • Loss – ★☆☆☆☆ (0 pips) RBA Meeting Minutes – AUD/USD

• Actual: The minutes reflected a cautious stance on inflation, leading to a moderate decline in AUD

• AUD/USD Movement: Approximately -12 pips decrease

• Strategy: Entered short ahead of release anticipating a dovish tone

• Result: Win – ★★★☆☆ (-12 pips)

• The minutes reflected a cautious stance on inflation, leading to a moderate decline in AUD • Approximately -12 pips decrease • Entered short ahead of release anticipating a dovish tone • Win – ★★★☆☆ (-12 pips) China Q1 GDP & March Data – AUD/JPY

• Actual: Data showed a significant downside surprise on Chinese growth, surpassing expectations

• AUD/JPY Movement: Approximately -18 pips decrease

• Strategy: Entered short expecting weaker-than-forecast data

• Result: Win – ★★★★☆ (-18 pips)

• Data showed a significant downside surprise on Chinese growth, surpassing expectations • Approximately -18 pips decrease • Entered short expecting weaker-than-forecast data • Win – ★★★★☆ (-18 pips) UK Employment Data – GBP/USD

• Actual: Employment figures were largely in line with forecasts with only a slight miss

• GBP/USD Movement: Approximately -5 pips decrease

• Strategy: Entered short anticipating disappointing wage growth

• Result: Loss – ★☆☆☆☆ (-5 pips)

• Employment figures were largely in line with forecasts with only a slight miss • Approximately -5 pips decrease • Entered short anticipating disappointing wage growth • Loss – ★☆☆☆☆ (-5 pips) German ZEW Economic Sentiment – EUR/USD

• Actual: Sentiment dropped more sharply than consensus, exceeding expectations

• EUR/USD Movement: Approximately -22 pips decrease

• Strategy: Entered short based on the anticipated bearish data

• Result: Win – ★★★★☆ (-22 pips)

Cumulative Trading Results

Forecast Accuracy Wins/Losses Win Rate Total Pips ★★★★★ 0 wins / 0 losses N/A N/A ★★★★☆ 25 wins / 0 losses 100% +363 pips ★★★☆☆ 18 wins / 3 losses 86% +207 pips ★★☆☆☆ 7 wins / 6 losses 54% -40 pips ★☆☆☆☆ 1 wins / 3 losses 25% -3 pips









Key Economic Indicators & Forecasts

Today's Economic Indicators (Date/Time) Target Currency Pairs Forecast & Strategy Confidence (★ Rating) April 15 (Tuesday) 8:30 AM ET

NY Fed Manufacturing Index (USD) USD/JPY No direct trade recommended. The index typically has limited FX impact. If results sharply miss the -10 forecast, watch for mild USD weakness. ★★☆☆☆ April 15 (Tuesday) 12:00 PM ET

ECB President Lagarde Speech (EUR) EUR/USD No direct trade recommended. Possible volatility if Lagarde signals more easing. A dovish tone may pressure EUR; a hawkish surprise could spark a brief EUR rally. ★★★☆☆ April 15 (Tuesday) 7:10 PM ET

Fed Governor Lisa Cook Speech (USD) USD/JPY No direct trade recommended. Market expects a cautious tone regarding further rate hikes. Any unexpectedly hawkish remark may lift USD temporarily. ★★☆☆☆ April 15 (Tuesday) 10:00 PM ET

China GDP (Q1) AUD/JPY Consider selling (Short) AUD/JPY about 5 mins before the release if you anticipate slower Chinese growth. A weaker-than-expected GDP figure often fuels risk-off moves favoring JPY. ★★★☆☆ April 16 (Wednesday) 2:00 AM ET

UK CPI (GBP) GBP/USD If you expect a dip toward 2.7% or lower, consider a short (Sell) position on GBP/USD about 5 mins before release. Softer inflation data may heighten BoE rate-cut speculation. ★★★☆☆ April 16 (Wednesday) 8:30 AM ET

US Retail Sales (USD) USD/JPY Market projects a strong rebound. Consider buying (Long) USD/JPY about 5 mins before release if you expect robust numbers to reinforce USD strength and a risk-on bias. ★★★★☆ April 16 (Wednesday) 9:45 AM ET

BoC Rate Decision (CAD) USD/CAD Consider going long (Buy) USD/CAD about 5 mins before release if you anticipate a surprise rate cut. If the BoC opts to hold rates, CAD could strengthen, so manage risk carefully. ★★☆☆☆ April 16 (Wednesday) 10:30 AM ET

US Crude Oil Inventories (USD/CAD) USD/CAD No direct trade recommended. Watch for a large inventory surprise that might sway oil prices and indirectly move CAD. Typically, the impact is short-lived. ★★☆☆☆

Additional Notes

• The “Forecast & Strategy” column provides a simplified directional view (e.g., “Long (Buy)” or “Short (Sell)”) based on prior data and market consensus.

• The star rating is a rough indicator of potential market impact and does not guarantee price movement.

• Always consider spreads, volatility, and unexpected news events. Trade responsibly at your own risk.

If you have any requests or want to know more about cryptocurrency outlooks (or anything else), feel free to let me know in the comments!



Thank you for reading and good luck with your trades!



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(Note: The figures and forecasts above are hypothetical; please consult the latest real data and forecasts from relevant institutions.)

Disclaimer

The information provided by this document and the Japan AI Exo Scalp EA is intended solely as reference material and analytical results.

All markets carry inherent risks, and past performance does not guarantee future results.

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