MT5 Syntrix Trader

Good practice grid values

For a $1000 account on EUR/USD, here’s a reasonable setup with the given parameters:





How to Run the Program:

Open the EA on the chart: Add the EA to your chart as you would any other Expert Advisor. Make Indicator and Grid Setups: Customize your indicators and grid settings as needed for your trading strategy. Press Start: Once your setup is ready, click Start from the main tab to begin the program’s operation.









Magic Number Setup:

When you open an instance of the EA on a chart, you can either:

Assign a preferred magic number from the input parameters.

from the input parameters. Or, the program will automatically generate a random magic number.

This ensures that the EA will remember its setup even if you close and reopen the instance on the chart, maintaining consistency in your trading strategy.









How to Test the EA in Strategy Tester with Different Setups:

Open the EA on a Chart: Start by opening the EA on a chart and configure your desired setup (e.g., indicators, grid settings, etc.). Do not press “Start” ; just configure the settings on the chart. Run the Test: After configuring the EA, open the Strategy Tester, select your preferred interval and balance, and run the test using the settings you configured on the chart. Modify and Test Again: If you want to adjust any settings, go back to the chart where the EA is applied, make the necessary changes, and then return to the Strategy Tester to rerun the test with the updated setup.





Unique Setup File for Each Chart:

Each chart has its own unique setup file. The settings you configure on a specific chart will be saved in that chart’s file, and those settings will only affect that chart. The configurations are isolated to that chart, meaning they won't interfere with other charts.

Important:

When you set up the EA on a chart, it will modify both the chart’s unique configuration file and also overwrite the common setup file used for the Strategy Tester. This is crucial to know when running tests, as the changes you make on a chart will influence the Strategy Tester setup.





Common Setup File for Strategy Tester:

When using the Strategy Tester, it relies on a common setup file. This file is used by the Strategy Tester to execute tests based on the current EA configuration.

Important:

When you configure or modify the EA settings on a chart, these changes will overwrite both the unique setup file of the chart and the common setup file used by the Strategy Tester.

This means that any updates made to the EA settings on that chart will affect both the individual chart configuration and the setup used for your Strategy Tester tests.





Do Not Edit Setups on Multiple Charts Simultaneously During Strategy Tester Tests :

While using the Strategy Tester, do not edit setups on multiple charts at the same time. This is because any changes made to one chart will overwrite the common setup file, which could lead to inconsistencies or unexpected results in your tests. To avoid this:

Open a new chart to configure different setups for each new test you want to run.

Do not edit the setup on any other chart after it has been configured for testing, as doing so will overwrite the common setup file that the Strategy Tester uses.

By following this process, you ensure that each chart maintains its unique configuration and that the Strategy Tester will run tests based on the intended setup, without risk of overwriting or mixing up configurations.