MT5 Syntrix Trader

Introduction
Syntrix Trader is a highly customizable and intelligent Expert Advisor (EA) built for traders who seek precision, flexibility, and consistent results. By combining multiple technical strategies with a dynamic grid recovery system, it offers a powerful solution for navigating various market conditions with confidence.
Link to the product: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136322
First Tab Setup
In the first tab you will find 2 switch buttons and a Start button.
- Switch button with BUY - will enable/disable the ability to open BUY orders
- Switch button with SELL - will enable/disable the ability to open SELL orders
- Start button - will start the EA to make trades according to strategy
Second Tab Setup
In the second tab you will find 5 switch button, one for every indicator strategy, and for each strategy there are couple of parameters to edit.
- Switch button to enable/disable EMA strategy - The EMA strategy ensures that an initial BUY order will be opened only if the price is above the EMA value, and an initial SELL order will be opened only if the price is below the EMA value. This helps the EA align trades with the overall market trend, ensuring that BUY trades occur in bullish conditions and SELL trades in bearish conditions
- EMA period - setup period for EMA indicator
- Switch button to enable/disable ADX strategy - The ADX strategy ensures that an initial BUY or SELL order will be opened only if the current ADX value is greater than the defined ADX strength threshold (commonly set to 25 or higher). This helps the EA filter out weak or sideways markets and only allow trades during periods of strong trend momentum, improving trade reliability and direction clarity
- ADX period - setup period for ADX indicator
- ADX strength - setup for ADX strength value
- Switch button to enable/disable RSI strategy - The RSI strategy ensures that an initial BUY order will be opened only if the current RSI value is above the OverSold level, and an initial SELL order will be opened only if the RSI value is below the OverBought level. This helps the EA avoid entering trades when the market is overextended and may be due for a reversal, increasing the chance of entering during healthier trend conditions rather than during exhaustion or extremes
- RSI period - setup period for RSI indicator
- OS - setup for OverSold RSI value
- OB - setup for OverBought RSI value
- Switch button to enable/disable MACD strategy - the MACD strategy ensures that an initial BUY order will be opened only if the MACD line is above the signal line and in positive territory (above zero), confirming strong bullish momentum.
Likewise, an initial SELL order will be opened only if the MACD line is below the signal line and in negative territory (below zero), confirming strong bearish momentum
- Fast - Short-term EMA period
- Slow - Long-term EMA period
- Period - Signal line period
- Switch button to enable/disable Volume strategy - the Volume strategy ensures that an initial BUY or SELL order will be opened only if the current tick volume is above the average volume of the last N candles. This helps the EA confirm that there is sufficient market activity and interest before entering a trade, reducing the chance of false signals during low-volume or quiet periods
- Volume period - the period value of the volume
Third Tab Setup
In the third tab you will edit fields for the grid strategy setup
- Initial Lot Size – Defines the size of the first trade opened when a new strategy cycle begins. This is the base lot used before any grid or recovery logic is applied.
- Lot Multiplier – Determines how much the lot size increases with each additional grid trade. For example, with an Initial Lot Size of 0.10 and a multiplier of 1.5, the sequence would grow like 0.10 → 0.15 → 0.23, and so on. This helps the EA accelerate recovery during grid cycles by gradually increasing position sizes.
- Initial Grid Step Points – Sets the distance (in points) between the initial trade and the first grid trade. This value defines how far the price must move against the original position before the EA opens the next trade in the grid sequence.
- Grid Step Multiplier – Increases the distance between consecutive grid trades. For example, with a multiplier of 1.1, each new grid step will be 10% wider than the previous one. This helps space out trades more during prolonged adverse moves, reducing risk and drawdown.
- Break-Even TP Points – Sets the number of points above the break-even level at which only the trades in the active grid system (buy or sell) will be closed for profit. This ensures each grid system works independently.
Good practice grid values
For a $1000 account on EUR/USD, here’s a reasonable setup with the given parameters:
- Initial Lot Size: 0.01 (Starting with a small position to manage risk)
- Lot Multiplier: 1.5 (Increases trade size as the grid grows, helping to recover losses)
- Initial Grid Step: 300 points (A reasonable starting distance for EUR/USD to avoid excessive trades in small price movements)
- Grid Step Multiplier: 1.1 (Increases the step between grid trades by 10%, spacing out subsequent trades to reduce risk)
- Take Profit (TP): 100 points (Ensures a solid target for each grid system to close profitable trades once reached)
How to Run the Program:
- Open the EA on the chart: Add the EA to your chart as you would any other Expert Advisor.
- Make Indicator and Grid Setups: Customize your indicators and grid settings as needed for your trading strategy.
- Press Start: Once your setup is ready, click Start from the main tab to begin the program’s operation.
Magic Number Setup:
When you open an instance of the EA on a chart, you can either:
- Assign a preferred magic number from the input parameters.
- Or, the program will automatically generate a random magic number.
This ensures that the EA will remember its setup even if you close and reopen the instance on the chart, maintaining consistency in your trading strategy.
How to Test the EA in Strategy Tester with Different Setups:
- Open the EA on a Chart: Start by opening the EA on a chart and configure your desired setup (e.g., indicators, grid settings, etc.). Do not press “Start” ; just configure the settings on the chart.
- Run the Test: After configuring the EA, open the Strategy Tester, select your preferred interval and balance, and run the test using the settings you configured on the chart.
- Modify and Test Again: If you want to adjust any settings, go back to the chart where the EA is applied, make the necessary changes, and then return to the Strategy Tester to rerun the test with the updated setup.
Unique Setup File for Each Chart:
Each chart has its own unique setup file. The settings you configure on a specific chart will be saved in that chart’s file, and those settings will only affect that chart. The configurations are isolated to that chart, meaning they won't interfere with other charts.
Important:
When you set up the EA on a chart, it will modify both the chart’s unique configuration file and also overwrite the common setup file used for the Strategy Tester. This is crucial to know when running tests, as the changes you make on a chart will influence the Strategy Tester setup.
Common Setup File for Strategy Tester:
When using the Strategy Tester, it relies on a common setup file. This file is used by the Strategy Tester to execute tests based on the current EA configuration.
Important:
- When you configure or modify the EA settings on a chart, these changes will overwrite both the unique setup file of the chart and the common setup file used by the Strategy Tester.
- This means that any updates made to the EA settings on that chart will affect both the individual chart configuration and the setup used for your Strategy Tester tests.
Do Not Edit Setups on Multiple Charts Simultaneously During Strategy Tester Tests:
While using the Strategy Tester, do not edit setups on multiple charts at the same time. This is because any changes made to one chart will overwrite the common setup file, which could lead to inconsistencies or unexpected results in your tests. To avoid this:
- Open a new chart to configure different setups for each new test you want to run.
- Do not edit the setup on any other chart after it has been configured for testing, as doing so will overwrite the common setup file that the Strategy Tester uses.
By following this process, you ensure that each chart maintains its unique configuration and that the Strategy Tester will run tests based on the intended setup, without risk of overwriting or mixing up configurations.