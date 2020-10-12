EA Zeus Gold Hedge v1.2 - testing on a real tick story - EURUSD,M1,H1 - for the years 2015-2020

Broker: Weltrade

1. Testing with standard parameters on EURUSD,M1 for 2015 (spread 20 pips):

2. Testing with standard parameters on EURUSD,H1 for 2016 (spread 20 pips):

3. Testing with standard parameters on EURUSD,H1 for 2017 (spread 20 pips):

4. Testing with standard parameters on EURUSD,H1 for 2018 (spread 20 pips):

5. Testing with standard parameters on EURUSD,H1 for 2019 (spread 20 pips):

6. Testing with standard parameters on EURUSD,H1 for two months of 2020 (spread 20 pips):

Note the settings for all of the tests used by the author recommended:

The test results show good results in a limited time frame. When using an advisor, it is necessary to take into account the possible risks. With short-term trading, you can put big risks.

Choose a broker and trading conditions with the minimum spread and use rebate (a refund of the spread).

Familiarize yourself with the terms of the spread can return to this page.

Compare brokers in terms of return can be spread on this page.

Note: trading results on a live account may differ from testing results due to slippage and requotes.