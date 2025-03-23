Fibonacci vs Dollar cost average

Hello al!l its a week after I released The Fibonacci Scalper Bullish

thanks for all the great messages you guys are sending

looking forward for all reviews also and further comments

the fibonacci scalper will set the fibonacci scale and buying levels according to the look back times

is it better than Dollar cost average level of buying at every drop like my BULL Scalper ea? I would say for now im still not convinced but the good part on the Fibonacci I find ,is that is dynamic so it some times prove better for lower position count or opening

but on market breakout fibonacci is not the tool, so I think im gonna merge some technology from the bull and bear scalper ea in the future into the fibonacci scalper bullish





keep you all informed

cheers