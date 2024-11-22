Amazing Profits Using the "Nested Zones Strategy"

Hello traders,

Today i traded Nested Supply and Demand Zones. Nested Zones are zones that are formed inside higher timeframe zones. In order to activate this feature, you need to enable the “Nested Zones Filer” from the Input Parameters and disable the "AUTOMATED DIRECTION" feature. Also today, instead of Risk Based TP/SL Ratio i used the ATR Based, and i set ATR Period to 50. After a trade has been placed, I was getting an alert and I was also checking it manually by adjusting the TP/SL accordingly. My risk for every trade was fixed and my initial TP was 0.8 and SL 1.6.

Finally, within an hour EA placed 10 trades. On the video you are able to see the setting that I used on the Trading Panel and on the Input Parameters and also the Daily Results that Supply Demand EA ProBot gave me.





Tip: You are strongly encouraged to test any settings or strategies on a demo account first to understand how they work before committing real funds.

You can check the "Supply Demand EA ProBot" on the following links.

MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116645

MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117023











