GOLD and NAS100 Trading Using "Supply Demand EA ProBot"

Hello traders,

Today i traded Gold and NAS100 index, using "Supply Demand EA ProBot" . The results i got were really impressive .

I opened the charts i selected buy direction and then i let the EA do all the work for me. All the setting were done through the trading panel.



After two hours the EA had placed 8 trades in total, 6 of them were in green and 2 of them were in loss.





I hope all of you had an amazing trading day and if you have any question i would be glad to assist you.





You can check the "Supply Demand EA ProBot" on the following links.

MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116645

MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117023







