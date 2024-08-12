GOLD and NAS100 Trading Using "Supply Demand EA ProBot"
Analytics & Forecasts

GOLD and NAS100 Trading Using "Supply Demand EA ProBot"

12 August 2024, 18:11
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
0
246

Hello traders,

Today i traded Gold and NAS100 index, using  "Supply Demand EA ProBot" . The results i got were really impressive .

I opened the charts i selected buy direction and then i let the EA do all the work for me. All the setting were done through the trading panel.

After two hours the EA had placed 8 trades in total, 6 of them were in green and 2 of them were in loss.


I hope all of you had an amazing trading day and if you have any question i would be glad to assist you.


You can check the "Supply Demand EA ProBot" on the following links.

MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116645

MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117023



#supply scalping gold demand expert advisor probot trading ea channels