Gold Scalping Using "Supply Demand EA ProBot"

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Hello traders,
Today i traded Gold using a scalping strategy with "Supply Demand EA ProBot" . The results i got were really impressive .
If scalping is a trading style that you enjoy then "Supply Demand EA ProBot" could be the ultimate tool for you.
Check the video below to see all the input parameters i used on Trading Panel and also all the input variables.
I hope all of you had an amazing trading day and if you have any question i would be glad to assist you.
You can check the "Supply Demand EA ProBot" on the following links.
MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116645
MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117023