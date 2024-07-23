Gold Scalping Using "Supply Demand EA ProBot"
Trading Systems

Gold Scalping Using "Supply Demand EA ProBot"

23 July 2024, 23:46
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
0
420

Hello traders,

Today i traded Gold using a scalping strategy with "Supply Demand EA ProBot" . The results i got were really impressive .

If scalping is a trading style that you enjoy then "Supply Demand EA ProBot" could be the ultimate tool for you.

Check the video below to see all the input parameters i used on Trading Panel and also all the input variables.


I hope all of you had an amazing trading day and if you have any question i would be glad to assist you.


You can check the "Supply Demand EA ProBot" on the following links.

MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116645

MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117023



#supply scalping gold demand expert advisor probot trading ea channels