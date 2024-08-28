Gold Scalping For $1,000 Using "Supply Demand EA ProBot"

Hello traders,
Today i traded Gold using "Supply Demand EA ProBot". I opened the Gold chart and i checked the Daily timeframe.
Although price is reacting from Daily supply zone i still believe that the bias of the daily timeframe is Bullish and for that reason i selected the Buy direction.
That means that i want the EA ProBot to place only Buy Positions on Demand Zones that were formed.
I also created a price range as you can see on the chart, that means that i want to place trades only within this price range area.
On the Panel, I selected to place trade from M1 to M30 Timeframes, i selected all of my trades to have the same Lotsize, i selected to trade
only Supernarrow, Narrow and Medium zones and also i selected the EA to stop after 3 Winning or after 3 Losing trades.
So everything was ready. I left from my laptop and i let the EA do the job for me.
After some time i came back and finally the EA had placed 3 trades and all of them were in green. It is crucial to select the proper trading
direction and in the long run you will see a very positive impact in your profitability.
On the following photo i show you all the trades that EA placed and the Daily Results.
I hope all of you had an amazing trading day and if you have any question i would be glad to assist you.
You can check the "Supply Demand EA ProBot" on the following links.
MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116645
MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117023