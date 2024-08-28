Gold Scalping For $1,000 Using "Supply Demand EA ProBot"

Hello traders,





Today i traded Gold using "Supply Demand EA ProBot". I opened the Gold chart and i checked the Daily timeframe.

Although price is reacting from Daily supply zone i still believe that the bias of the daily timeframe is Bullish and for that reason i selected the Buy direction.

That means that i want the EA ProBot to place only Buy Positions on Demand Zones that were formed.

I also created a price range as you can see on the chart, that means that i want to place trades only within this price range area.





On the Panel, I selected to place trade from M1 to M30 Timeframes, i selected all of my trades to have the same Lotsize, i selected to trade

only Supernarrow, Narrow and Medium zones and also i selected the EA to stop after 3 Winning or after 3 Losing trades.

So everything was ready. I left from my laptop and i let the EA do the job for me.

















After some time i came back and finally the EA had placed 3 trades and all of them were in green. It is crucial to select the proper trading

direction and in the long run you will see a very positive impact in your profitability.

On the following photo i show you all the trades that EA placed and the Daily Results.

















I hope all of you had an amazing trading day and if you have any question i would be glad to assist you.





You can check the "Supply Demand EA ProBot" on the following links.

MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116645

MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117023















