I Tested a New Strategy Using "Supply Demand EA ProBot"

Hello Traders!

In today's video, I tried a new strategy using "Supply Demand EA ProBot". I used a tight TP Ratio, and I set the EA to stop after it has placed in Total 4 trades on the whole platform.

I selected the proper trading direction on the pairs that I wanted to trade and then I let the EA do all the work for me. In less than two hours, the EA placed 4 trades—and all of them were in green. When we use a tight TP Ratio we can get a very high Winning Percentage, and especially if we manage to identify the bias of market properly.





I hope all of you had an amazing trading day and if you have any question i would be glad to assist you.





You can check the "Supply Demand EA ProBot" on the following links.

MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116645

MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117023





Quick Tip: Always remember to look at the higher timeframes to get a good idea of the market direction before you start trading.







