[+3,746] Live Trading Session Using "Supply Demand EA ProBot" (16/7/2024)

Hello traders,



On this video i am trading Forex Markets Using the Supply Demand EA ProBot. Over the years i have noticed that trades that are placed in compliance with market/timeframe bias are offering much higher probabilities.

I open MT4/MT5 platform, I am scanning markets , I identify the momentum of a pair checking Daily or 4hr timeframe, I am setting a Price Range or an UpTrend/DownTrend Channel and then I am setting the trading direction accordingly.

After that I let the Supply Demand EA ProBot to do all the trading for me. It is a really high probability trading strategy and I have seen amazing trading profits so far.





If you have any question about how the system works feel free to contact me.

Email: high.probability.zones.trading@gmail.com



You can check the Supply Demand EA ProBot on the following links.

MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116645

MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117023





Below you can see all the trades that EA placed and the Daily Results.











