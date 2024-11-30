+2,962 Daily Profit Using "Supply Demand EA ProBot" (29/11/2024)

Hello traders,

Today i traded Forex Markets using the Supply Demand EA ProBot. From the input parameters i enabled the "Automated Direction", also i selected the Mild "Automated Direction Strength". "Nested Filter" was disabled.



My initial TP was 2.0 and SL 2.0. On the trading panel i selected timeframes from 15min to 4hr timeframes. After a trade had been placed, I was getting an alert and I was also checking it and I was adjusting the trade manually.





Finally, I stopped the session after EA had placed 5trades. Four of them were in green and one was in a loss. On the video you can see the trades that Supply Demand EA ProBot placed.





Tip: You are strongly encouraged to test any settings or strategies on a demo account first to understand how they work before committing real funds.

You can check the "Supply Demand EA ProBot" on the following links.

MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116645

MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117023







